Waupun housing at critical low: Agent share challenges during shortage

WAUPUN – Housing in Waupun is at a critical low, especially when the city is hoping to expand and attract a new generation of workers for businesses planning to grow into the future.
Jodi Mallas, owner of My Property Shop, 300 E. Main St., was invited by Mayor Julie Nickel to speak at the Waupun City Council meeting Tuesday and described how acute the housing shortage is.
“As far as single family houses on their own lot we have one," Mallas said.
That has pushed prices up, reducing affordability for younger families who may want to join the workforce in Waupun, she said.
“If anybody wants to sell I’ll run right over and we’ll have it sold by tomorrow,” she said. “We have major employment shortages and we can’t offer workers a place to live. There are no rentals. There are no houses.”
She indicated that two-semi-attached homes are under construction, with two more single-family homes planned that will not be built until an offer is received.
“Unfortunately, lumber costs and building supply prices are pushing very high,” Mallas said. “Some new-builds are listed at more than $400,000.”
Newly constructed homes are at least six months out.
“Some of the distributors are saying they can’t get supplies in,” she said. “There are no truck drivers to bring supplies in. People aren’t showing up at work to make siding, so it’s only going to make that build time longer moving forward.
The agent said that when houses become available, buyers are writing offers drastically over list price.
“We had an offer today that was rejected that was $15,000 above list price,” she said. “Buyers are waiving home inspections, radon tests, appraisal contingencies. They’re putting their necks out just to get into a home, which isn’t always smart.”
People may be willing to sell, but not until they find something new for themselves, creating what Mallas labels "a stalemate."
Buyers who want to live in Waupun are resorting to moving to other communities where housing might be found, even though they will have to commute to work, she said. And once they are in a home, Mallas said they may stay put in order to recoup the investment.
Low interest rates make it a good time to buy or sell, but the lack of housing is keeping people where they are, she said.
The Waupun City Council is keenly aware of the shortage, and is aware that something must be done about it..
In an earlier memo City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve wrote, “Recently the Wisconsin Realtors Association published a report indicating that, ‘Rising construction costs mean that all forms of housing are becoming more expensive and less available. This creates barriers to homeownership and to rental affordability.’"
In 2019 the Common Council commissioned a study to examine the issue. At the Feb. 11, meeting, the council approved the report completed as a result of that work. The study provides a basis for formulating community-specific housing priorities, policy alternatives and intervention strategies to support housing needs across the community.
The nearly 80-page report examines the demographic profile of the community and notes that by 2040 Waupun is projected to see an additional 662 households within the city. Fueling growth are two segments of the population, namely increases in the number of residents with children five to 14 years of age as well as increases in the 50-and-over population.
Report findings acknowledge that some housing needs can be met by existing housing stock, however new construction of a variety of housing types will be required to meet the full need.
"Growth among young families is exciting and we have been working on an aging in place initiative that includes housing solutions to prepare for growth in our older population," Schlieve wrote. "The report outlines ideas to meet growing needs in both areas and more.”
The city is examining possible solutions as an ongoing goal.