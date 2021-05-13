Waupun housing at critical low: Agent share challenges during shortage

WAUPUN – Housing in Waupun is at a critical low, especially when the city is hoping to expand and attract a new generation of workers for businesses planning to grow into the future.

Jodi Mallas, owner of My Property Shop, 300 E. Main St., was invited by Mayor Julie Nickel to speak at the Waupun City Council meeting Tuesday and described how acute the housing shortage is.

“As far as single family houses on their own lot we have one," Mallas said.

That has pushed prices up, reducing affordability for younger families who may want to join the workforce in Waupun, she said.

“If anybody wants to sell I’ll run right over and we’ll have it sold by tomorrow,” she said. “We have major employment shortages and we can’t offer workers a place to live. There are no rentals. There are no houses.”

She indicated that two-semi-attached homes are under construction, with two more single-family homes planned that will not be built until an offer is received.

“Unfortunately, lumber costs and building supply prices are pushing very high,” Mallas said. “Some new-builds are listed at more than $400,000.”

Newly constructed homes are at least six months out.