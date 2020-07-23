Waupun inmate charged with escape in Fond du Lac

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Waupun inmate was charged this week with felony escape with allegations that he stole a van.

Joshua Bonin, 35, is serving a prison sentence at the John C. Burke Correctional Center. He could face up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 23, Bonin left the prison in a Department of Corrections van with an assignment to go to the Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac. The complaint says he parked at a Walmart in Fond du Lac on the way and fled on foot.

The van was located in the parking lot, locked, with a prison uniform in between the front seats. The van key and phone were gone. Bonin was not there.

The video security footage showed Bonin arriving at the Walmart at 12:55 p.m., changing clothes in the van and entering the store at 12:59 p.m. while wearing sweatpants and a gray shirt. He walked with a shopping cart throughout the store and was inside the Walmart for about 18 minutes. He was then observed on camera without a cart walking behind Petsmart while wearing a backpack.