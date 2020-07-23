Waupun inmate charged with escape in Fond du Lac

A Waupun inmate was charged this week with felony escape with allegations that he stole a van.
Joshua Bonin, 35, is serving a prison sentence at the John C. Burke Correctional Center. He could face up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted of the charge.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 23, Bonin left the prison in a Department of Corrections van with an assignment to go to the Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac. The complaint says he parked at a Walmart in Fond du Lac on the way and fled on foot.
The van was located in the parking lot, locked, with a prison uniform in between the front seats. The van key and phone were gone. Bonin was not there.
The video security footage showed Bonin arriving at the Walmart at 12:55 p.m., changing clothes in the van and entering the store at 12:59 p.m. while wearing sweatpants and a gray shirt. He walked with a shopping cart throughout the store and was inside the Walmart for about 18 minutes. He was then observed on camera without a cart walking behind Petsmart while wearing a backpack.
At 4:11 p.m., law enforcement located Bonin walking on Military Road wearing the backpack with stolen items and he was restrained to go back to the prison. The complaint says Bonin had planned to get on a train to Michigan. In a police interview, he said he had grandparents who were losing their house and that he had a coin collection that he would cash in to give to them and his mother. He wanted to start his life over somewhere.
An initial appearance is scheduled for Sept. 8.
