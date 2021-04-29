Waupun Junior/Senior High School plant sale happens Saturday

Waupun Junior/Senior High School is going multicolored this Saturdav as it holds its annual plant sale. The sale is being held at the greenhouse, 801 E. Lincoln St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with cash and checks accepted.

Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School Agriculture Education Instructor Tari Costello is in charge of the sale, which is the culmination of many horticulture lessons learned in the classroom and the school greenhouse.

“The students started getting things ready for the sale in February, and they’ve been working non-stop since then,” said Costello, who is also the school FFA Advisor. “We’ve got great kids and they’ve been working really hard. The plants are now ready to go.”

Lessons are wide ranging and have many applications beyond the classroom.

“They’re learning everything about all the requirements of plant growth, fertilizing correctly, light, temperature,” Costello said. “We’re constantly evaluating all those factors as we work with those plants. Every day it’s a new experience. We go out there and evaluate what’s happened. We adjust temperature. We adjust light. We’ll pull buds if we don’t want the plants to start flowering too early and to develop more foliage.”

A total of 60 horticulture students are involved.