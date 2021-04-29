Waupun Junior/Senior High School plant sale happens Saturday

Waupun Junior/Senior High School is going multicolored this Saturdav as it holds its annual plant sale. The sale is being held at the greenhouse, 801 E. Lincoln St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with cash and checks accepted.
Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School Agriculture Education Instructor Tari Costello is in charge of the sale, which is the culmination of many horticulture lessons learned in the classroom and the school greenhouse.
“The students started getting things ready for the sale in February, and they’ve been working non-stop since then,” said Costello, who is also the school FFA Advisor. “We’ve got great kids and they’ve been working really hard. The plants are now ready to go.”
Lessons are wide ranging and have many applications beyond the classroom.
“They’re learning everything about all the requirements of plant growth, fertilizing correctly, light, temperature,” Costello said. “We’re constantly evaluating all those factors as we work with those plants. Every day it’s a new experience. We go out there and evaluate what’s happened. We adjust temperature. We adjust light. We’ll pull buds if we don’t want the plants to start flowering too early and to develop more foliage.”
A total of 60 horticulture students are involved.
“They all work on the project, absolutely,” Costello said.
Proceeds from each year support start-up costs for the next year.
This is the 18th year the sale has been held. It has consistently been a popular event.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” Costello said. “The community supports our sale very well. We’ve been very successful.”
She urges the public to continue its support, and to show their appreciation for what the students have achieved.
A wide variety of plants will be featured. In baskets will be begonia, blue ridge, cherries on top, cherry kiss, double impatiens, fire and ice, firetail, fuchsia, lantana, night in pompeii, penta, picotee passion, Pismo Beach, purple Cleopatra, raspberry sorbet, saltwater taffy, sky’s the limit, spring break, surfina petunia, verbena, waterfall, water lily, wave petunia, world' s fair and crazytunia.
Plants in 4.5 inch pots ($3) include bidens, coleus, geranium, gerbera daisies, juncus grass, lantana, osteospermum, penta, rubrum grass, scaveola, spikes, succulents, sweet potato vine and vinca.
Six-packs ($2) include alyssum, celosia, coleus, dianthus, dusty miller, impatiens, lobelia, marigold, petunia, portulaca, verbena, zinnia and dahlia.