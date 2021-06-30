Waupun leaders take facility tour: Building needs assessed by council

WAUPUN -- Waupun’s city buildings are aging and officials are deciding what to do about it.

Discussion followed a Tuesday afternoon tour of five facilities including the city hall, the senior center, the public safety building, the public works garage and the community center.

While age varies from the 1928 city hall to the 1970s city garage and community center, all have their challenges. Uniform to all of them is limited space and a lack of Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.

A study of city facilities was completed by Cedar Corporation in early 2020. In that study, the Waupun Museum, the aquatic center and library were included, although the latter two require little work as they are the most recently constructed. The study prioritizes projects and classifies then as short term (one to two years), moderate term (two to five years), long term (five to 10 years) and over 10 years. The total price tag for all improvements and maintenance is estimated at $16.5 million. The historic city hall alone requires more than $4 million in improvements.