Waupun Little Leaguers 'Support the Sponsors,' pay it forward amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We thought it was a great time to impose some lifelong lessons and hopefully the kids that get selected will be able to learn from this and have that good feeling to do it a little more regularly than maybe most people do,” Schmidt said during an interview a couple days before the drawing, echoing what he wrote on the organization’s Facebook page announcing the initiative, which stated, “Hopefully they can find the joy in paying it forward, and will continue to do so throughout their lives. I want to encourage those who are selected to spend a little more than what the gift card is issued for if possible. Let's do what we can to support those who support our youth!

The idea was very well received right away.

“A lot of really positive feedback,” Schmidt said. “The mayor (Julie Nickel) put a post out — that got a lot of positive feedback. We had to unfortunately cancel our player clinic here at the end of April and we had a few parents even ask if we could keep the refund that we were going to give for that and put it toward this.

“Overall we’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback that this is a cool idea — and especially about helping teach the kids that lesson.”

One such kid who was a winner in the drawing is Dayton Hopp.