Waupun man charged with dropping tobacco off outside Fox Lake Prison Farm

JUNEAU – A 26-year-old Waupun man is accused of dropping off chewing tobacco near the Fox Lake Prison Farm in August.

Austin Lee is charged with depositing or concealing illegal articles for inmate. He could face up to 3 ½ years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, an employee at the John C. Burke Correctional Institution reported that an inmate made a call on Aug. 14 asking for chewing tobacco to be dropped off at the Fox Lake Correctional Institution prison farm on Highway AW. The inmate asked for the tobacco to be left in one of two locations, a small building and culvert near the farm. A guard searched the areas and found five tins of Grizzly Dark Long Cut Wintergreen chewing tobacco in the culvert.

The inmate called a number and asked about the drop off. According to the criminal complaint, Lee was spoken to at his home in Waupun and confirmed that the number was his. He originally denied dropping off the tobacco but eventually admitted that he did drop off the tobacco and had known the inmate because the two worked together in the past. He said he would never do it again. Lee was remorseful and said the inmate kept asking him for it.

An initial hearing is scheduled on Jan. 11.