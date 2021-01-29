Waupun man sentenced to prison for drug delivery

JUNEAU – A 33-year-old Waupun man was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday after multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in a car he was riding in was pulled over two years ago.

Bradley Valcq appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow who also placed Valcq on five years of extended supervision for possession with intent to deliver amphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs.

According to the criminal complaint, a Waupun Police Officer stopped a black Volkswagen Jetta on Jan. 11, 2019, at 4 p.m. after noticing the plate was registered to a red car. The vehicle was pulled over on South Madison Street near Libby Street. According to the complaint, the officer saw the passengers moving around in the back.

The officer recognized one of the passengers of the vehicle to be Bradley Valcq, who had an active arrest warrant through probation and parole. Valcq was on probation due to a domestic battery conviction the previous year. The officer also arrested another passenger in the vehicle on a separate active warrant.

Valcq had a large amount of cash on him that was separated using hair pins and two cell phones on his person.

Valcq and three other passengers were taken into custody. Officers noticed a small baggy with powdery residue located in the back seat. After the law enforcement K9 indicated that there were illegal substances in the vehicle, officers searched the vehicle and located various drug paraphernalia including scales and packaging materials and illegal substances including methamphetamine, crack cocaine, heroin, psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana. During the interviews, the other passenger mentioned that 5 grams of meth was considered a small pickup and usually Valcq would pick up more.