WAUPUN – With a theme of “Together We Serve,” Waupun United Methodist Church recently celebrated its 175th anniversary.
An anniversary weekend was held Sept. 14 and 15 with a host of activities.
On Saturday evening church members and friends were invited to an evening of coffee, desserts and conversation. Displays of photographs of the church and its activities were on display throughout the weekend.
On Sunday a breakfast was held for past and current choir members, who sang at the 10 a.m. service. Many past and current members attended, including 70-year member June Southard and 69-year member Betty Buckholz. Seventeen people who have been part of the church for 50 years or more were also recognized.
Former pastors Clyde Cross and Paul Yorder attended and good wishes were shared from the Revs. Myron Christensen and Carol Smith who could not be there. A catered meal followed the service.
Current pastor the Rev. Steven Miller said, “We stand amidst a 'great cloud of witnesses,' some of whom gathered to celebrate this 175th anniversary and many who have died serving God and their church as a gift for those who have come and will yet come. This 175th anniversary was a celebration of that legacy.”
In 1844, pioneers met for Bible classes in the home of a local preacher, Silas Miller. Members of that early congregation included his wife, sons, and daughter- and son-in-law. When the Rev. Samuel Smith arrived in 1845 he took over the leadership of the growing class which continued to meet in members’ homes. Donations from area residents allowed construction of a log building which was used as a school room during the week and held chapel services on Sundays.
By 1854 the membership of 181 had outgrown the school facility and the property where the church now stands was purchased for $200 from William and Mercy Rice. The following summer a new church, west of the present building, was finished and dedicated under the administration of the Rev. James Lawson. Growth continued and that building was soon enlarged. A parsonage was built on adjoining land that was purchased in 1857.
“In the early days, the ground was fertile, both the ground on which those early pioneers walked and the spiritual ground of those who sacrificed everything for a new life,” said Miller. “The mission of that early church was to offer hope and foundation for new life.”
During the pastorate of the Rev. George Reynolds (1887 to 1892), plans were made for construction of the current building. Its cornerstone was laid on July 17, 1889, and it was dedicated on May 4, 1890. A large stained glass window was a gift from the Sunday school.
By 1894 a small room to the west was enlarged, now the Fellowship Room. The Larrabee Room was added in 1895 to provide office space.
The huge bell in the steeple began its life as a gift to the Burnett Corners Methodists from Horace Estabrook of West Troy, New York. It found its way to the Horicon church in 1900. In 1934 it reached Waupun where it was installed in the church tower in time to peel out an Easter Day welcome.
In October 1943, the newly organized men’s club, known as "the Methmen,” took on the task of creating a recreation room in the basement. The room was completed under the direction of Gust Bittner in time for a service to celebrate the congregation’s 100th anniversary. Further extensive excavation in 1951 provided space for a kitchen, robe room, rest room and a furnace room.
On June 1, 1968, during the pastorate of the Rev. Ray Steger, Waupun became an independent church, ending its affiliation with the church in Lamartine. During 10 months in 1969 and 1970 a trial merger was attempted with the Union Congregational Church. After that trial, however, the Methodists returned to their own building, resolved to continue their mission.
A new parsonage was purchased in 1970 at 900 Pleasant Ave. The old parsonage was demolished and replaced by a new Wesley Center in 1973. The center included classroom space, a gymnasium and kitchen facilities, built to be available for community use. The facility was updated in 1990 with a generous bequest from Lee and Irene Welch.
The congregation celebrated the bicentennial of Methodism in 1984, followed by the 100th anniversary of the church building in 1989.
The church currently has 192 professing members and another 65 who are part of the church family but who have not become professing members.
All are invited to join the congregation as they continue their mission.
“The culture changes, but God’s word remains the same: a word of hope and invitation and love and grace,” Miller said. “In our church all are welcome and the unofficial slogan of the United Methodist Church, ‘Open hearts, open minds, open doors,’ is a reality here.”
