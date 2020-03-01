Waupun museum nearing relaunch to make better use of space

WAUPUN – Waupun Heritage Museum at 22 S. Madison St. is getting a whole lot of attention these days as a new group of members and volunteers is making the most of the famous local landmark.
The Tudor Revival-style Carnegie Library was designed by Green Bay architect H. A. Foeller. It was built in 1904 with a grant from Andrew Carnegie, one of 63 Carnegie libraries built in Wisconsin. It served as a library until 1968, and for a few years after as the Waupun School District's Educational Service Center. In 1971 it was offered as a home to the Waupun Historical Society, which was established a decade earlier.
The building is owned and maintained by the city, and the society pays the utility bills.
In 2012 the historical society purchased the former Waupun Christian Grade School at 520 McKinley St., hoping to expand its mission there. The building was donated with the proviso that the society would purchase adjacent playing fields for $20,000.
In years since, the James C. Laird Museum of Local History, named for its long-time board leader, offered the school as meeting space for local labor unions, Boy Scout troops and the local VFW post. A small fraction of the $15,000 in annual operating expenses is generated. Zoning issues prevented the museum from creating two apartments in the structure. Other plans were suggested, although none came to fruition.
In September 2017, the board announced it would close the Laird building. Late last year the historical society board invited former Waupun mayor and lifelong historical society member Kyle Clark to address the society's dilemma and he became its executive director. The board then agreed that its top priorities were to clean out the clutter that had overwhelmed their space, and to liquidate the Laird Museum property.
“The property has been on the market for a couple years with no viable offers without the building being completely removed from the site,” said Clark. “It is essential that we take action there or the historical society will no longer remain solvent.”
Making better use of space
A new board has been elected with Rick Fletcher, of the historic Fletcher Photography Studio, as president; Frank Mesa of the Waupun VFW as vice president, experienced book-keeper and accountant Laurie Vant Hoff as treasurer, and Tracy Nickels continuing as secretary. Chris Nord was elected as a director.
In October all of the Heritage Museum’s contents were packed up and moved into the Laird Museum gymnasium.
“Inside the library it had more of the appearance of an antique mall than a museum,” said Clark. “There was barely room enough to stand in any of the rooms. As part of our goal we wanted to open up the floor space as much as possible to allow people to move freely through the building."
The group asked for some advice about how to use its space in the former library.
"When we had advisers from the Wisconsin Historical Society come and take a look they said we have lots of space. The key is to utilize it properly, and to rotate exhibits," Clark said.
Volunteers and city crews cleaned and repainted every surface. Crumbled plaster was repaired. Dingy radiators were repainted. Electrical work and other maintenance was completed.
"It looks better than it has in decades," Clark said.
Sorting through accumulations is no easy task.
“I would describe it as hoarding at best,” said Clark. “I mean, boxes on boxes and boxes that were unopened. Things are now being sorted, categorized and inventoried. We are only now starting the process of bringing some of the items back. We have some volunteers who are going through everything, sorting out the things we’re going to keep and packing up the things we have no interest in retaining.”
A dozen or so typewriters are one such dilemma, taking up space that could easily be better utilized.
Among the dreck, however, real treasures emerge.
“It's amazing to see the things we're discovering," said Clark. "We’re trying to bring Waupun history out of the boxes, out of the filing cabinets and out of the corners for everyone to enjoy."
Renewal draws more members
Dozens of new members have joined within recent weeks – eager to share in the excitement of the museum’s relaunch.
"The feedback from the community has been very, very positive," Clark said. "Everywhere you go people are talking about us. There is a buzz about our new beginning here.”
One way of bringing history to light will be to invite those who collect Waupun items to loan them to the museum.
“We would like them to join us in developing different displays,” said Clark. “That way we can share our history without adding to our collections. It’s that kind of partnership that will allow us to fulfill our mission without being handicapped by limited storage space.”
Displays will include schools, sculptures and the arts, native culture, early settlers and businesses. In the lower level will be military, board room, archive and rest room.
Other areas will accommodate reference materials, accession processing and storage.
The process of editing the collection will be done carefully, with community access being paramount.
“We want to open this up to social organizations and others to use,” said Clark. “We’d like to use the building for things like business meetings, class reunions and other events. We want to be more open and engaged, rather than only being open a few hours two Sundays a month.”
Clark said he has had to be firm about sticking to plans for renewal.
“I know the city is watching and wanting to believe that the historical society is moving forward as a viable part of the community," Clark said. "In order to do that we have to show that we are committed to moving out of the old school building."
That theme is echoed by Mayor Julie Nickel.
"I am very excited about the new leadership as my husband and I have been society members since 1992. The change is a good thing for our community, especially downtown. We have worked extensively trying to redesign our downtown and it’s businesses. Having the historical society back downtown will help to stimulate foot traffic for those businesses. The new WHS board is striving to have more younger people join and become involved in our city’s history. We need these younger people and families to continue to tell our story."
City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve also endorses recent changes.
"The Heritage Museum plays a unique role in showcasing Waupun’s heritage and the large-scale effort that is underway to organize, repair and clean the facility and to reopen it with fresh exhibits is exciting," she said. "We are glad to be a part of the process. I’m confident that with the focus of the current board and executive director Clark, that we are on our way to creating a unique asset that will leave a lasting mark on all who visit. We look forward to the re-dedication of the Heritage Museum later this year."
Clark is grateful to all those who are helping him make progress.
“We now have a tremendous group of volunteers and board members who have stepped forward to help,” he said.
"We're being resourceful -- trying to be resourceful and ingenious whenever we can," said volunteer archivist Zac Dickhut, who points out the recycled bulletin boards that brighten formerly dark displays. "We're not quite there yet but we're getting there."
Kyle's retired younger brother, Alan, is an inspiration.
"We're here every day for six hours -- sometimes on Sundays," said Alan. "It's hard work -- lifting, cleaning, moving and sorting. Still, I'm really enjoying seeing the way things are shaping up. It's way better than sitting at home."
An open house is tentatively planned for mid- to late-April, with a grand reopening some time in fall.
Negotiations to sell or develop the Laird Museum and adjacent property are ongoing with the city of Waupun.