Waupun museum nearing relaunch to make better use of space

Clark said he has had to be firm about sticking to plans for renewal.

“I know the city is watching and wanting to believe that the historical society is moving forward as a viable part of the community," Clark said. "In order to do that we have to show that we are committed to moving out of the old school building."

That theme is echoed by Mayor Julie Nickel.

"I am very excited about the new leadership as my husband and I have been society members since 1992. The change is a good thing for our community, especially downtown. We have worked extensively trying to redesign our downtown and it’s businesses. Having the historical society back downtown will help to stimulate foot traffic for those businesses. The new WHS board is striving to have more younger people join and become involved in our city’s history. We need these younger people and families to continue to tell our story."

City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve also endorses recent changes.