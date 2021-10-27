Waupun negotiates water run-off plan: DNR to postpone compliance deadline

WAUPUN — Waupun city officials are presenting their plan to meet a surface water run-off requirement, and are hoping the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will accept their proposal.
Permits are issued to Waupun and other cities to measure outputs and compliance with the water quality determined for each area. For Waupun, the goal is to achieve at least 20 percent reduction of the total suspended solids each five years of the permit, and a 10 percent reduction in total phosphorus. The current permit expires in 2024.
“The DNR did get back to us and they will accept the plan with a couple minor verbiage changes,” said Waupun Director of Public Works Jeff Daane. “With not being in compliance by 2023 there are some other requirements, some extra things we need to do, because we won’t be in total compliance with our storm water needs by 2024.”
The goal locally is to slow storm water run-off from municipal roads, roofs and parking lots. Water is slowed by retention ponds which allow materials to settle out before entering a body of water. General areas have been identified for pond construction, although negotiations with property owners are in various stages.
The city of Waupun submitted its storm water management plan to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Sept. 7. The DNR oversees the plan and determines whether or not a good faith effort to meet water criterion is being made.
“They reviewed the plan and identified several areas that may need changes,” said Daane. “All in all, a lot of the extra requirements we are already ticking the boxes on but there are a few that we will need to make adjustment to in the next couple of years.”
He added, “For us to put in all of the storm water requirements by the end of 2024 would be financially burdensome for the city. We’re submitting a plan that will get us to our goal but in a longer time frame.”
One pond will be completed every five years until the overall goal is achieved. A total of $5 million in ponds is still required to meet the 2024 standards.
“But keep in mind that to be compliant by 2045 these numbers could be higher,” said Daane. “We would apply for grants to help offset those costs.”
City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve warned alderpersons the expenditures will need to be included in long-term planning.
“This is a plan that we’re going to be held to, so you need to think about this as an obligation for that 24-year period,” said Schleive. "That’s why a plan was developed in 2017. When actual engineering has occurred the costs do far exceed 2017 costs about 80 percent of the time.”
Alderman Jason Westphal asked whether the local stormwater utility could anticipate costs and put money aside for the projects, rather than relying on long-term borrowing.
“I just think whenever there’s an opportunity for us to do it that way versus taking out loans and paying it out the other way we should be looking at that,” said Westphal. “Even if it’s cutting the loan amounts in half, I feel that would be a better option.”
“Building that fund balance will be critical because as you noted we don’t own a lot of these properties,” said Daane. “We’re going to need to work out deals. If all of a sudden we’re going to build a pond and we don’t have the land yet it’s going to be hard to move forward in a timely fashion. Having some stormwater fund balance will be crucial in aiding with the purchase of these properties.”
The revised plan will be returned to the DNR this week.
A public hearing on changing wards to match populations was held without comment. City Clerk Angie Hull reported that all alderpersons will be able to keep their seats, thanks to efforts to retain current ward boundaries as much as possible.
Brown Cab Service Inc. was selected as the service provider for the city of Waupun for 2022 and 2023 calendar years, with options to extend for three additional years. Brown Cab Service is a transportation service provider with 28 years of experience in public transportation and operates 30 shared ride taxi programs in Wisconsin.
The contract was approved unanimously.