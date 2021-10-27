Waupun negotiates water run-off plan: DNR to postpone compliance deadline

“They reviewed the plan and identified several areas that may need changes,” said Daane. “All in all, a lot of the extra requirements we are already ticking the boxes on but there are a few that we will need to make adjustment to in the next couple of years.”

He added, “For us to put in all of the storm water requirements by the end of 2024 would be financially burdensome for the city. We’re submitting a plan that will get us to our goal but in a longer time frame.”

One pond will be completed every five years until the overall goal is achieved. A total of $5 million in ponds is still required to meet the 2024 standards.

“But keep in mind that to be compliant by 2045 these numbers could be higher,” said Daane. “We would apply for grants to help offset those costs.”

City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve warned alderpersons the expenditures will need to be included in long-term planning.

“This is a plan that we’re going to be held to, so you need to think about this as an obligation for that 24-year period,” said Schleive. "That’s why a plan was developed in 2017. When actual engineering has occurred the costs do far exceed 2017 costs about 80 percent of the time.”