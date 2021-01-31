Waupun plans facility reopening: Staff shares updates on current status

WAUPUN – The city of Waupun is planning for the gradual reopening of city facilities. That is not predicting when the area will recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but preparing is seen as essential so citizens can use facilities if and when that occurs.

Officials considered those measures at a special common council meeting Tuesday evening.

“As we move into 2021, and consider all of the restraints that COVID has put on our operations, we’re thinking about how to still keep our teams energized and protect operations and make sure that we have enough staffing to meet the needs of this community,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “We’re also thinking about reopening and how to get back to normal because we’re going to have to live with this for a while.”

A staff meeting earlier in the day allowed department heads to share what operations will look like, especially in coming months.

Schlieve said conditions have been up and down over the last year and that is likely to continue.