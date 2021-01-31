Waupun plans facility reopening: Staff shares updates on current status

WAUPUN – The city of Waupun is planning for the gradual reopening of city facilities. That is not predicting when the area will recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but preparing is seen as essential so citizens can use facilities if and when that occurs.
Officials considered those measures at a special common council meeting Tuesday evening.
“As we move into 2021, and consider all of the restraints that COVID has put on our operations, we’re thinking about how to still keep our teams energized and protect operations and make sure that we have enough staffing to meet the needs of this community,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “We’re also thinking about reopening and how to get back to normal because we’re going to have to live with this for a while.”
A staff meeting earlier in the day allowed department heads to share what operations will look like, especially in coming months.
Schlieve said conditions have been up and down over the last year and that is likely to continue.
“Everything we’re talking about is going to be blurred and we need to be nimble enough to adapt to whatever the changing conditions are,” she said. “I will also say that in the beginning — because we really didn’t know what we were dealing with last year — we went through a lot of difficult, challenging decisions about how to operate a pool for example. We’re a lot smarter. We know what works and doesn’t work now. If we follow the guidelines of public health that tends to work really well. We’ll use what we’ve learned, and we’ll follow our experts, and we’ll have a much better, more seamless operation going on here.”
Police Chief Scott Louden said safety protocols are being followed, with very limited access to the police department, limited group numbers allowing inside, social distancing, wearing masks and minimizing risks whenever possible.
“Officers will follow the same protocols as we have in the past," he said. "We’ll continue to follow county health officer guidelines. Hopefully moving forward, with vaccines coming out and other improvements, some of the restrictions will be lifted."
“The fire department is basically following those same guidelines,” said Fire Chief BJ DeMaa.
Utilities Director Steve Brooks said commission meetings are held both in-person and via ZOOM. He said the lobby is open to customers, with a glass barrier between staff and customers. Other facilities are closed to the public and have limited access to non-staff members.
Director of Public Works Jeff Daane said shift start-times, lunches and ending times are staggered to minimize staff exposure to themselves and others. Garages are not open to the public and deliveries follow standard safety protocols.
City Hall remains open due to tax collection and absentee voting for a February primary election.
“We do need to be open to the public and never truly closed,” said City Clerk/Treasurer Angie Hull. “We did use a doorbell system for a short time but stopped using it because tax collection got pretty busy this past week.”
Clear barriers, face masks, and social distancing are followed for safety.
“We feel pretty confident with the equipment in place here at the counters and throughout the building,” Hull said.
Bret Jaeger of the Waupun Public Library reported that three groups of staff are working in small shifts to reduce exposure rates. As test positives decrease the library will consider reopening, being currently closed except of pickups and returns of books and other media.
“When Dodge and Fond du Lac counties change from Phase 2 to Phase 1 (lower risk) we’re ready to unlock the front door because we're all set up,” Jaeger said. “We’ve got clear barriers in place and most of the furniture is removed to keep people from congregating. The meeting rooms will not be open to the public until we see how this goes.”
He added, “Our staff is dealing with it. It’s frustrating at times, like it is for all of us. Some libraries are opening Feb. 1, but most of us are doing curbside pickup and waiting for the medical experts to declare that opening is safe. That’s where we are right now.”
The Senior Center will continue its virtual offerings through February, according to program director Rachel Kaminski.
“We’ll be adding more virtual programs by then,” she said. “Right now inside it’s myself and three drivers that deliver meals for Fond du Lac County Senior Services. There are also two foot care clinics per month, with facility cleaning between appointments and usual daily cleaning.”
“We’re getting calls for facility rentals at our parks,” said Schlieve. “That starts at the first of the year. So we’ll be fielding that and we’ll definitely be taking those reservations. What we’re not doing is things interior, so we’re not necessarily looking at rentals upstairs at city hall or at the senior center.”
Council members also began discussing the option of establishing a Transportation Utility to help raise funds for city road repairs. Schlieve indicated that with multi-million projects on the horizon, forming a utility might be an option. A wheel tax was previously considered, but dropped after state legislators denied that mechanism as a funding option.
The council will discuss the utility option at future meetings.