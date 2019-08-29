WAUPUN — For many handicapped children, the only option for enjoying a playground is to sit and watch.
That is no longer the case at Rock River Intermediate School, where two mothers of handicapped children banded together with the Waupun school district and the community to raise nearly $200,000 to rebuild the playground at 451 E. Spring St.
A ribbon-cutting Tuesday afternoon was well attended by kids, community members, school staff and others.
“A little over a year ago, a brief conversation between two special-needs moms started an amazing journey,” said Kendra TerBeest, one of the mothers instrumental in making the playground a reality. She and fellow mom Naomi Beahm joined forces with special education teacher Brittany Horvath to plot out a way to bring some adaptive playground equipment to the school. They decided to start off with a bake sale.
“At that time there was nothing either of our boys could physically use,” TerBeest said. “In just a few short hours, we raised over $3,000 and made the community aware of the desperate need for an all-abilities playground. The response was huge. We started having fundraisers every month, and the ‘Access for Recess’ word was spreading.”
According to Horvath, at least 100 kids will benefit at Rock River Elementary School, not including the new kids coming from Meadow View School.
“It’s all about the sensory experience,” Horvath said. “Some students need extra sensory input. It’s all to do with touch, smell, sound, brightness. It’s taking in everything around the kids and how it affects them. There are many children who can use it. This is not just for the school, but for the community as well.”
TerBeest related the team’s tension presenting proposals to local civic groups. Especially dramatic was their surprise at receiving equal checks from Agnesian Healthcare Foundation and Waupun Memorial Hospital/SSM Health for a total of $44,000.
“I am so very proud of the Access for Recess Project and a huge thank you to all of my family, friends, co-workers and the community for helping,” TerBeest said. “They really made this dream of including every in recess play a reality, no matter what their ability.”
She gave special thanks to her father, Mike Pluim, for building “Buddy Benches” for the playground.
“We are so fortunate to have such a supportive community that really came together to raise almost $200,000 for this project,” said Waupun Director of Student Services Wendi Dawson. She read the names placed on a dedication sign, representing a diverse list of community resources, both public and private.
“I want to thank everyone for supporting this, whether it was buying things at our bake sales or donating prizes for our raffles, buying T-shirts,” Beahm said. “Every fundraiser that we had, there were so many people stepping up to volunteer. I think this is phenomenal, and I’m so excited that my son has something to play on at school.”
All of the kids were invited to use the new playground equipment, and appreciative parents took pictures as children tried every feature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)