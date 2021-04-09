Waupun Police Beat 0403 to 0405, 2021

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 1:27 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Young Street. A 40-year-old Horicon man was cited for operating after revocation and was taken into custody on a probation hold. The man then made suicidal comments and was placed into protective custody. The man was transported to a mental health facility.

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 4:26 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Elm Avenue at West Brown Street. A 44-year-old Belleville man was cited for operating after revocation.

Disturbance – Saturday at 4:58 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of West Brown Street for a report of a disturbance. A 49-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Welfare Check – Saturday at 9:59 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue for a report of a suicidal subject. A 56-year-old Waupun man was placed into protective custody and was transported to a mental health facility.