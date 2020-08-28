Waupun Police Beat 0824 to 0826, 2020

Threats – Monday at 6:12 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 400 block of Jackson Street for a threats complaint. A 15-year-old Waupun juvenile and a 17-year-old Waupun juvenile were requested to leave and not return to the residence.

Missing Adult – Wednesday at 8:48 a.m., police responded to the first block of East Jefferson Street for a report of a missing adult. A 29-year-old Waupun woman was later located by a family member.

Drugs – Wednesday at 8:58 p.m., police made contact with a suspicious vehicle in Forest Mound Cemetery located in the 400 block of North Madison Street. A 16-year-old Waupun juvenile was taken into custody for possession with the intent to deliver LSD, possession with the intent to deliver THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer. Charges are being referred to Fond du Lac County Juvenile Intake and the youth was released to a parent.