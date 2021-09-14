Waupun Police Beat 09-07 to 09-12, 2021

Disturbance – Tuesday at 2:04 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Monroe Street for a report of an unwanted subject on the complainant's property. A 29-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing an officer, two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, and two counts of felony bail jumping. The woman was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Theft – Tuesday at 2:19 p.m., police responded to a residence in the first block of West Main Street for a report of a trailer theft. The trailer was later located and recovered in the city of North Fond du Lac. Police are investigating numerous persons of interest.

Traffic Stop – Wednesday at 2:06 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Lincoln Street at Bly Street. A 43-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after revocation.

Drugs – Thursday at 9:51 p.m., while on foot patrol in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue police observed a man using controlled substances. Police made contact with the 27-year-old Waupun man and he was cited for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.