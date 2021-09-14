Waupun Police Beat 09-07 to 09-12, 2021

Disturbance – Tuesday at 2:04 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Monroe Street for a report of an unwanted subject on the complainant's property. A 29-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing an officer, two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, and two counts of felony bail jumping. The woman was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Theft – Tuesday at 2:19 p.m., police responded to a residence in the first block of West Main Street for a report of a trailer theft. The trailer was later located and recovered in the city of North Fond du Lac. Police are investigating numerous persons of interest.
Traffic Stop – Wednesday at 2:06 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Lincoln Street at Bly Street. A 43-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after revocation.
Drugs – Thursday at 9:51 p.m., while on foot patrol in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue police observed a man using controlled substances. Police made contact with the 27-year-old Waupun man and he was cited for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Welfare Check – Saturday at 2:15 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of South Harris Avenue for a report of a suicidal subject. A 26-year-old Waupun man was placed into protective custody. The man was transported to a mental health facility.
Disturbance – Sunday at 1:06 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of South Madison Street for a report of two male subjects in a physical altercation. A 27-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for domestic disorderly conduct, bail jumping, and a probation hold. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Traffic Stop – Sunday at 4:53 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at Bly Street. A 42-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension.