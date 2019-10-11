Drugs – Sunday at 1:09 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 300 block of East Brown Street to serve papers. While attempting contact, police could smell the odor associated with illegal substances. The tenant opened the door and police questioned the 47-year-old Waupun man about the odor. Numerous items of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances were located. The man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances.
Operating While Intoxicated – Sunday at 7:13 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on South Watertown Street at East Jefferson Street. A 27-year-old Watertown woman was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated. The woman was also cited for operating without a valid driver’s license, suspended registration, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. The woman was released to a responsible party.
Traffic Stop – Monday at 4:25 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Carrington Street at Doty Street. A 38-year-old Beaver Dam man was cited for operating after revocation.
Traffic Stop – Tuesday at 6:01 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of East Main Street. A 22-year-old Racine man was cited for operating after suspension.
Theft – Tuesday at 8:13 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Fond du Lac Street for a theft of power tools complaint.
Theft – Wednesday at 4:44 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 100 block of North State Street for a theft of electronics complaint.
Welfare Check – Thursday at 5:55 p.m. police responded to Waupun Memorial Hospital for a report of a suicidal subject. Police made contact with a 39-year-old Fox Lake woman and the woman was voluntarily committed.
