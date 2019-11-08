Traffic Stop – Tuesday at 6:35 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at Hillyer Street. A 28-year-old Illinois woman was cited for driving after suspension.
Traffic Stop – Tuesday at 7:07 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on North State Street at West Franklin Street. A 30-year-old Waupun man was cited for driving after suspension.
You have free articles remaining.
Check Welfare – Tuesday at 8:59 p.m., police responded to Waupun Memorial Hospital for a welfare check of a suicidal subject. A 24-year-old Waupun man was placed into protective custody and was transported to a mental health facility.
Warrant – Wednesday at 7:45 a.m., police responded to a probation and parole meeting at the police department for a man with an arrest warrant. A 34-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody on a Fond du Lac County contempt of court warrant and the man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)