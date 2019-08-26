WAUPUN – A 75-year-old woman is being treated for a severe head injury that she suffered at a residence in the 100 block of Brandon Street Saturday morning.
At 8:54 a.m. police responded to a 911 ambulance call for a report of a possible pulseless, non-breathing, elderly woman. Officers arrived at 8:55 a.m. to provide medical attention.
When police arrived they were confronted by a 30-year-old Waupun man who would not comply with officers’ commands. The man threatened the officers and assaulted one of them before being shocked with an electronic control device.
Officers located the woman in the residence. She had suffered an obvious head injury, and was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital. Shortly thereafter she was transferred by medical helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center.
According to a press release from the Waupun Police Department, the injuries are still under investigation.
The man is in custody and faces charges of disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing an officer, battery to a law enforcement officer, and making threats to a law enforcement officer.
Agencies assisting in the incident include the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Lifestar Ambulance Service, Waupun Fire Department, Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office, and Wisconsin Crime Lab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)