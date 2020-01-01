Waupun Police Officer Brian O’Donovan retires after 38-year career

WAUPUN – Detective Brian O’Donovan’s office was filled with a stack of boxes Tuesday.
Photos of himself and fellow police officers had been packed, and the detective could not put his hands on a photo of his former 300-plus pound self to demonstrate his successful weight loss.
And despite his sadness at leaving the center of his life for the past 38 years, he knows it is time to remove his badge and sample what retirement has to offer.
O’Donovan grew up on a farm outside Waupun. He thought that farming would be his future until a family disagreement led him down another path.
“I started out part-time as a lake patrol for the town of Fox Lake and then began as a part-time officer for the city of Fox Lake,” O’Donovan recalled. “I got my first full-time job in March of 1981 in the city of Beaver Dam. In December, following the death of an officer, I came back to Waupun.”
Although he was concerned about being too much of a hometown boy to command his friends’ and families’ respect, he needn’t have worried. He quickly became part of the city’s fabric. Life in Waupun was convenient for both himself and for his first wife, who worked at a laundry/dry cleaners. After the business burned down in Waupun she took a job in Beaver Dam and was tragically killed in an accident while driving to work in February 1992.
Later that year he met his second wife, who was a nurse in Columbus and is currently employed at Waupun Community Hospital.
The opportunity to share the trials of their occupations has bonded them together in a way that O’Donovan treasures.
“Without her I don’t know if I could have coped,” said O’Donovan. “She’s a rock for me and helps me get through things. Because of her confidentiality and my confidentiality we are able to discuss things that other spouses can’t.”
O'Donovan became Waupun’s first (part-time) school liaison officer in 1992. Over time he has learned how essential that position has become.
“I respected my dad for serving as a part-time police officer, but that job doesn’t always command very much respect,” said O’Donovan. “I’ve seen that part of the job go from one extreme to the other. Even in Waupun there are situations that challenge what we assume to be the norms of behavior.”
In 2009, he became the city’s sole detective.
“I was kind of thrown into it, and the thing that helped me the best was the previous investigations I had conducted in the schools.”
Throughout his career, the hallmark of his work has been simple.
“I was always taught to treat other people the way you want to be treated,” he said. “Not one of us is perfect.”
He continued, “One thing I’ve learned is that even though we’re in Waupun there are significant number of sexual assaults, child abuse, domestic violence, murders, burglaries and other crimes. In my 38 years I’ve dealt with all of those at least once or more. We have many crimes here that I never imagined I would encounter when I first began my job.”
High points of his long and varied career are more than he can count.
“I know some people count down the hours to retirement, but I have never looked at it that way. I’ve enjoyed every day that I come to work – yes some days more than others -- but every day is about protecting and serving the people of this city. I’ve been extremely happy in my career choice," O'Donovan said.
Difficult times include investigations into the deaths of children and other emotional encounters.
“They do tear at your heartstrings, but you have to be a professional person,” he said. “In those situations it’s important to keep your composure for the sake of everyone involved. Behind closed doors you can share an emotion or shed a tear, but that’s not what you’re paid to do.”
Retirement is a big step, but O’Donovan believes it’s time.
“At 60 there are many things that I can’t do (that I could) at age 20 or 30,” he said. “I don’t want to put anybody here at the PD at risk.”
He continued, “It’s going to be a little bit hard to say goodbye because 38 years of my life has been spent here...”
Farewells are planned this week so O’Donovan can claim to have touched five decades of work (from the 1980s through 2020). He has no concrete plans for the future, except spending time with his beloved wife, maybe completing some woodworking projects or perhaps picking up a fishing pole or hunting rifle.