Waupun police officer Brian O’Donovan retires after 38 years

Later that year he met his second wife, who was a nurse in Columbus is currently employed at Waupun Community Hospital.

The opportunity to share the trials of their occupations has bonded them together in a way that O’Donovan treasures.

“Without her I don’t know if I could have coped,” said O’Donovan. “She’s a rock for me and helps me get through things. Because of her confidentiality and my confidentiality we are able to discuss things that other spouses can’t.”

O'Donovan became Waupun’s first (part-time) school liaison officer in 1992. Over time he has learned how essential that position has become.

“I respected my dad for serving as a part-time police officer, but that job doesn’t always command very much respect,” said O’Donovan. “I’ve seen that part of the job go from one extreme to the other. Even in Waupun there are situations that challenge what we assume to be the norms of behavior.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2009, he became the city’s sole detective.

“I was kind of thrown into it, and the thing that helped me the best was the previous investigations I had conducted in the schools.”

Throughout his career, the hallmark of his work has been simple.