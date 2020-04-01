Waupun prepares for COVID-19 action

WAUPUN -- The Waupun City Council met online Tuesday night to share updates on city operations and to codify some of the changes needed to keep government running in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Julie Nickel was seen in a chair next to a lamp with an “End of the Trail” — Waupun’s world-famous sculpture — shade. Others were seen in a kitchen, a basement or a study. Alderwoman Nancy Vanderkin could not make the online connection work and called in. All six aldermen, several city administrators and department heads were virtually present.
The first step was to suspend the rules requiring the council to meet at City Hall.
“I would imagine if you don’t want to approve this it’s going to be a very short meeting,” said City Attorney Dan Vande Zande. “The only thing I would add is that we’re intending this will only be in effect during the public health emergency and nothing over and above that without further consideration. We believe this is the only prudent thing to do at this time.”
Approval was unanimous, and was the same for an overall COVID-19 plan outlining specifics regarding safe practices throughout all city operations. It was clarified several times that the plan is likely to change frequently based on how the pandemic evolves.
“What we’re really doing is trying to work to mitigate the overall risk and in this case to insure that things can continue,” said Schlieve. “We’ve called on staff to really hold themselves to a high standard, a standard is that a degree above in terms of practicing safe distancing, hygiene practices, to follow Center for Disease Control guidelines and to keep the organization healthy.”
Department heads outlined their efforts to minimize contact while still providing the services required.
Fire Chief and Emergency Government leader BJ DeMaa said, “Experts are projecting 10 to one, that for every known positive case that there are 10 people out that there that are not diagnosed. When you take our known numbers and multiply that by 10 it makes things look vastly different.”
He added that as of March 17 there were 72 confirmed COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday that number had jumped to 1,351.
Mayor Nickel reported the Department of Corrections is taking steps to minimize the spread of the virus that was found in an employee at a Waupun facility.
“All transfers have stopped between the county jails and Dodge (Correctional Institution) unless it is an emergency,” she said. “More inmates that test positive will be brought to the infirmary at Dodge.”
Police Chief Scott Louden reported the department is closed, with its clerk working from home.
“Basically, we’re not doing traffic stops unless they’re essential,” he said. “If we have a complaint we’re handling them over the phone. If we’re making arrests we prefer to send the charges over to the DA’s office rather than taking somebody to jail – unless absolutely necessary. Right now our call volume is actually down, check welfares are up and Chapter 51s (mental health requests) are staying steady. Overall, people in Waupun are doing what they’re supposed to be doing. If people start getting sick both sheriffs (Dodge and Fond du Lac counties) and the Fond du Lac Police Department are willing to assist us.”
The Waupun Utilities office is closed, although the drive-up window is still open, according to new Utilities Director Steve Brooks. Staff members are being rotated in shifts and generally being kept apart.
Public Works Director Jeff Daane reported that shifts are being staggered and employees are being rotated.
“Each morning somebody is wiping down all the door handles, light switches and truck controls,” Daane said. “We’re trying to do our best while getting some minor repairs in.”
Spring bulk waste pickup has been suspended and residents are urged not to put things out to the curb. The pickup will be rescheduled when conditions allow it. Trash collection will continue as scheduled.
Finance clerk Michelle Kast reported that revenue will certainly be down, and that will need to be addressed.
“Certain sources of revenue will be impacted more than others, but our main revenue sources are quite stable,” she said. “Right now there are a lot of unknowns. We’re anticipating that this will spill into 2021 so we’re planning for that as well.”
“We’re on top of it,” Schlieve said. “We’ve really stopped non-essential spending and are going to be watching this closely. We’ll be reporting back to you as this all moves forward.”
The library and the senior center are closed, and are being heavily missed by their patrons according to Library Director Bret Jaeger and Senior Center Director Rachel Kaminski. Essential information on how to cope with daily challenges is being shared through a senior center newsletter and online.
Sale of summer pool passes is being postponed indefinitely, although pool repairs are now being completed.
Schlieve reported local businesses are being contacted to share information about challenges and programs available to help them.
“We’ve contacted 139 of them as of today (Tuesday) and we’re continuing that process,” said Schlieve. "With those that have no revenue their expenses don’t stop, so this is a time of anxiety and stress. We’ll continue to work with them to hopefully find the resources they need.”
Funds may be obtained through Tax Incremental Districts, although details are still being explored.
