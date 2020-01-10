Waupun promotes arts in 2020: Group keeps arts alive in ‘City of Sculptures’

“There’s a long history of art programs in this city, but in the 1990s our beautiful city hall auditorium was very under-used,” said Page. “In October of 1998 our group held a Harvest Moon Ball, tied in with the sesquicentennial of the state. We had a full band, vintage dress and hors d’oeuvres. After that, since it was such a great success, it developed to include a choral concert, indoor and outdoor art shows and what later became the ‘concerts in the park.’ Eventually we came up with the four pillars of art, which include music, art, drama and dance. We try to cover the gambit of that in the things that we do.”