Waupun promotes arts in 2020: Group keeps arts alive in ‘City of Sculptures’

WAUPUN — Art is alive and well in Waupun, thanks in part to the efforts of a local group of volunteers and supporters.
Waupun Fine Arts Inc. recently announced its 2020 schedule, highlighting a series of musical, dance, and drama and stage performances; art and craft shows; a signature Harvest Moon Ball and bi-monthly exhibits by local artists.
According to President Krista Bishop, the group is dedicated to promoting and supporting local art and artists of yesterday, today and tomorrow.
According to Vice President Lori Page, most cities had their bands, dramatic societies and art clubs. What set Waupun apart, however, was inventor/industrialist Clarence Shaler, who invented and manufactured a “vulcanized” tire repair kit, which melted a rubber patch onto a flat car tire. Shaler was also interested in sculpture and created or commissioned many of the bronzes which have adorned the city’s streetscape since the early 1900s. Because of that contribution Waupun is still known as a “City of Sculptures.”
The city’s arts scene was also aided by the construction of a classically-inspired city hall/auditorium in 1928. That auditorium has served Waupun well, although updates are being considered as the community looks ahead to meet its future facility needs.
Page recalls her group’s early days when she and Melanie Williams began promoting the idea of forming a formal arts group. Many local residents joined in the effort and soon Waupun Fine Arts Inc. was formed.
“There’s a long history of art programs in this city, but in the 1990s our beautiful city hall auditorium was very under-used,” said Page. “In October of 1998 our group held a Harvest Moon Ball, tied in with the sesquicentennial of the state. We had a full band, vintage dress and hors d’oeuvres. After that, since it was such a great success, it developed to include a choral concert, indoor and outdoor art shows and what later became the ‘concerts in the park.’ Eventually we came up with the four pillars of art, which include music, art, drama and dance. We try to cover the gambit of that in the things that we do.”
The group is established as a non-profit charity, and is currently revising its by-laws and structure to include officers and directors. Recently-elected board members include secretary Sue Haefemeyer and treasurer Dylan Weber.
You have free articles remaining.
Page has no idea what the annual budget is, but guesses that each event costs about $800. Organizers try to have one event per month.
A fund drive is currently under way. This year Horicon Bank has stepped forward as a “Prestige” contributor. Other levels offer opportunities for smaller donations, as well as volunteer and in-kind contributions.
“We have significant support, and people are realizing the value of supporting the arts in our community,” said Page. “Through their contributions we strive to offer something for everyone.”
The group always stresses local art, although outside groups are invited as well.
“We’re supporting other events in the community as well,” said Page. “We often have other groups come forward and asking to join us. We’re always eager to work with other group, including students in the Waupun School District, to promote the many forms of art that are found in our community.”
Page is quick to credit the city of Waupun, its council and its staff members for all of the resources it provides to allow the arts group to thrive.
The group is successful not only in what it offers for area residents to enjoy, but something far greater as well. As Waupun City Administrator Kathy Schlieve put it, “Waupun Fine Arts has been a great community partner, working with our tourism entity to create a home of the ‘Art All Around’ brand in Waupun. Their work is vital and helps to enhance quality of life for all.”
In its mission to promote artists of the past, present and future, Waupun Fine Arts also offers two $500 scholarships to students who plan to pursue careers in art after high school.
For more information on becoming a member, a sponsor, or to view the 2020 calendar of events visit www.waupunfinearts.org, visit www.facebook.com/waupun-fine-arts, or email waupunfinearts@gmail.com.