Waupun Reiki shop celebrates five years: Calming is chief mission of wellness center

WAUPUN – Bringing calmness to its patrons is the chief mission of the Reiki, Essentials & Wellness Center and Firefly Gifts at 2 S. Madison St. in downtown Waupun.
The shop is celebrating its fifth anniversary Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Tibetan bowl music, tarot, treats, sign-ups, package deals, henna, hot dogs and more.
Incorporating many techniques and philosophies, spiritual wellness is achievable, said proprietress Tyralei Walters, especially once calmness is attained.
“Sometimes we all just need a moment to pause and breathe; a moment of calm in those stormy days of life,” says Walters on her store brochure. “Let us give you a moment.”
“I had a Catholic grandma, and a Lutheran grandma and a hippy for a mom,” said Walters, explaining her eclectic background. “Grandma from Wisconsin was very much into praying, while the other was very much into the metaphysical and Philippine Island traditions. Mom being a hippy she showed me everything as she did it herself. To me it all seemed to fit together.”
Reiki, Walters explained, is a Japanese healing technique where the practitioner uses energy healing by means of touch. That touch, over fully clothed clients, activates natural healing processes, restoring physical and emotional well-being and relaxation.Root causes of spiritual imbalance are as wide as Walters’ client base.
“I have every emotion that comes through here,” she said. “Grief is a big one, though. I started when my mother-in-law was going through chemo, and a Reiki master came in and gave her Reiki. I wanted to do that for her, and one thing led to another. I’m also a hospice volunteer, which grew out of that.”
The word Reiki is made of two Japanese words. Rei means “god’s wisdom or the higher power” and Ki means “life-force energy.”
“As we are all unique individuals, each Reiki experience is unique to each of my clients,” said Walters. “Most respond that they are fully relaxed, restored emotionally and have a sense of calm after one of our sessions.”
Walters is a certified Usui Holy Fire II Reiki Master Teacher/Practitioner. She is also certified in Theta Healing, Acupressure, Access Bars, Reflexology and Meditation. She can treat adults, children, animals and home-bound clients. She also provides private individual treatments or group events at her studio/shop. She will travel upon request.
Prices range from $75 per hour-long session to $95 for a 90-minute “Spirit Side Connections” session with four other spirit healing practitioners.
“We host an array of other classes to help you on your journey,” Walters said.
They include Reiki, meditation (three times a week), tarot, gemstones (Crystals 101), aromatic medicine, painting, fiber arts and metaphysical. Another specialty is healing through use of crystals, sound and aromatherapy.
Firefly Gift Shop, named in honor of Tyra’s mother and her love of fireflies, offers a wide selection of gemstones.
“I started out with a silverware tray and maybe had 25 stones total,” Walters recalled. “Now we have multiple stones in almost 300 varieties.”
The shop also offers more than 30 types of incense, almost 60 varieties of herb and tea blends, D&D Coffee, jewelry, books, art and more. Almost all of the handmade items are created by local Waupun artists and authors.
The shop also offers four different brands of CBD products.
Special events for October include a dozen activities including bonfires, ghost stories, wire wrapping and wish jars, a tea party, an open house and more. For more information stop by, call (920) 382-8713, email tyrareiki@gmail.com or visit www.reikiessentialsandfireflygifts.com. Those interested may also visit the web page tyrareiki.blogspot.com or visit @tyrareiki on Facebook.