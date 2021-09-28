Waupun Reiki shop celebrates five years: Calming is chief mission of wellness center

“I have every emotion that comes through here,” she said. “Grief is a big one, though. I started when my mother-in-law was going through chemo, and a Reiki master came in and gave her Reiki. I wanted to do that for her, and one thing led to another. I’m also a hospice volunteer, which grew out of that.”

The word Reiki is made of two Japanese words. Rei means “god’s wisdom or the higher power” and Ki means “life-force energy.”

“As we are all unique individuals, each Reiki experience is unique to each of my clients,” said Walters. “Most respond that they are fully relaxed, restored emotionally and have a sense of calm after one of our sessions.”

Walters is a certified Usui Holy Fire II Reiki Master Teacher/Practitioner. She is also certified in Theta Healing, Acupressure, Access Bars, Reflexology and Meditation. She can treat adults, children, animals and home-bound clients. She also provides private individual treatments or group events at her studio/shop. She will travel upon request.

Prices range from $75 per hour-long session to $95 for a 90-minute “Spirit Side Connections” session with four other spirit healing practitioners.