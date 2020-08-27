Waupun reverts to Phase 1: Stricter guidelines follow wake of higher COVID numbers

WAUPUN – Following Fond du Lac County’s lead, Waupun is retreating to Phase 1 of COVID-9 response.
That means closing the Senior Center and Public Library while following strict mask and social distancing guidelines everywhere else.
Under the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there are a number of benchmarks for determining which phase a county should follow. Among them are a downward trajectory of cases, availability of testing, availability of protective equipment, percentage of hospitalized people with COVID-19 and ability to trace contacts of those who test positive.
Under Phase 1, Fond du Lac County guidelines include limiting bars and restaurants to under 25 percent of capacity, limiting private gatherings to 10, holding events outdoors with social distancing as well as a number of other precautions.
“Cases in Dodge County are definitely increasing, although they remain in Phase 2,” said City Administrator Kathy Schlieve. “Phases go back and forth, but for now our staff will remain especially vigilant. We will re-evaluate our situations to insure that we have a good stack rate (spacing) of staff because we are seeing exposures happening in our community.”
According to the Senior Center website, “We are changing our current activity schedule. There will be no inside activities at the Senior Center other than Foot Care Clinics. There will also be no park card playing. All other outdoor park activities will remain unchanged. All fitness classes will be held at Harris Mill Park.”
“We have a high percentage of older citizens in our population here, and we pride ourselves in being able to provide many services and activities to keep them happy and healthy,” said Mayor Julie Nickel at the end of July and echoing those sentiments on Tuesday night. “We continue to operate our facilities in the best way possible, and with the health and happiness of our seniors at the top of our list.”
Library patrons may continue to pick up materials without entering the building.
“After hearing from the staff and library board members we decided to go back to curbside distribution,” said Waupun Library Director Bret Jaeger. “It’s simple and we’re already doing it. This way we can keep the staff working in their three groups – we’re already keeping them separated. Once Fond du Lac County hits Phase 2 we reopen again.”
City Hall and other city facilities remain open, with all the safety equipment and procedures in place since the outbreak in March. Unlike the previous Phase 1, businesses and individuals continue to make their own choices regarding their own compliance and/or the compliance of their customers.
Trick or treating hours were approved for Oct. 31, Halloween, from 4 to 6 p.m. Annual downtown “Halloween on Main” activities are on hold until a decision is finalized.
“We are hesitant with the event due to 5,000 people in our downtown,” said Theresa Ruck, president of the Waupun Downtown Promotions Group on Thursday. “We are discussing what it would look like to have this event yet make it the safest possible. We will announce soon whether this event is happening or not.”
Budget shortfall projected
In ongoing budget planning Finance Director Michelle Kast reported that a large shortfall has not been as drastic as predicted in May. Revenue loss projected at $131,170 has thus far totaled $78,480 for a positive balance of $52,690. Projected shortfalls at the Waupun Aquatic Center are currently at $32,389, versus a projection of $41,664 for an increase of $9,275. Combined results project $61,695 in revenue that was not expected, thus opening the door for budget expenditures that had previously been put on hold.
Discussions for urgent needs that may be considered for reinstatement include police department vehicles, body cameras for police officers, street repairs and other projects.
Approved by the council Tuesday night were tennis court repairs in the amount of $22,942 from Pablocki Paving of Wauwatosa. Two other bids were received, including one for less money, but Director of Public Works Jeff Daane warned that those bids did not include aspects of the job that could add up to $5,840 for other eventualities. He also warned that delaying the project for a year or more could be costly.
“It’s going to go higher the longer we wait,” he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
