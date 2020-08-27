Waupun reverts to Phase 1: Stricter guidelines follow wake of higher COVID numbers

“We have a high percentage of older citizens in our population here, and we pride ourselves in being able to provide many services and activities to keep them happy and healthy,” said Mayor Julie Nickel at the end of July and echoing those sentiments on Tuesday night. “We continue to operate our facilities in the best way possible, and with the health and happiness of our seniors at the top of our list.”

Library patrons may continue to pick up materials without entering the building.

“After hearing from the staff and library board members we decided to go back to curbside distribution,” said Waupun Library Director Bret Jaeger. “It’s simple and we’re already doing it. This way we can keep the staff working in their three groups – we’re already keeping them separated. Once Fond du Lac County hits Phase 2 we reopen again.”

City Hall and other city facilities remain open, with all the safety equipment and procedures in place since the outbreak in March. Unlike the previous Phase 1, businesses and individuals continue to make their own choices regarding their own compliance and/or the compliance of their customers.

Trick or treating hours were approved for Oct. 31, Halloween, from 4 to 6 p.m. Annual downtown “Halloween on Main” activities are on hold until a decision is finalized.