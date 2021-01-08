Waupun’s Dr. Timmermans retires: Physician plans to reconnect with family, friends

WAUPUN – Dr. Peter Timmermans walked out of his office on New Year’s Eve. It was the end of an era for a man who is 68-and-a-half years old.
He spent nearly half of those years, 37, as a family medicine/obstetrics physician at Agnesian HealthCare’s Fond du Lac Regional Clinic in Waupun. Over that time, he has served thousands of people and befriended most of them in his mission to know and serve his patients’ needs. As an obstetrician. he also delivered many babies, whose children and grandchildren later became his patients.
“I have no idea how many babies I delivered but I’m sure it was quite a few,” he said.
It is perhaps providential that Timmermans should end up in predominantly Dutch Waupun — his family had emigrated to Canada years earlier. His father was an electrician, and all eight of Timmermans’ siblings had a role in keeping house or working in the family business. Timmermans was ambitious and took on other jobs farming and working in construction until he chose to pursue the medical field. He was also familiar with medicine having struggled with asthma from childhood to the present day.
He obtained his medical degree from the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario. He then emigrated to Algoma, Wisconsin, where he hoped to do an emergency room residency. He quickly discovered that did not suit him, however, and practiced family medicine in Algoma for three years. That was followed by a year-long stint in Alabama.
Waupun followed in September of 1984, when the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Agnes owned and operated Waupun Memorial Hospital and Clinics. Over time, the operation became Agnesian HealthCare and most recently it joined the SSM Health family.
Many patients travel from a distance, loyal to the doctor and his holistic approach.
“Quite a few of my patients moved away, tried a local doctor and came back,” he said. “I’ve had patients coming to see me from Beaver Dam and Fond du Lac, and as far away as Green Bay, Oshkosh, West Bend and the other towns in between. They were comfortable with me and wanted to continue receiving care from me. I’m very proud that I could inspire that kind of loyalty.”
He switched locations several times with subsequent building and remodeling projects. He also served in small clinics in Markesan, Randolph and Brandon.
“The most fulfilling part of my career was seeing the patients,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of wonderful patients – good, hard-working, honest people. They do the right thing. Getting to know them was a great joy for me.”
Another motivating force in his career was a story that he heard in the 11th grade. His childhood friend had parents who lived on a farm in Holland backing upon a large government-owned forest. After the Nazis invaded, a Jewish boy came knocking on the door saying that the Nazis were pursuing him. The friend’s parents dug a hole in the woods and covered it with wooden planks, earth and brush. Each night they would uncover the hole, collect the boy’s waste and deliver food and water. They did it for five years until the Nazis were defeated.
“The penalty for hiding a Jew was immediate execution or transportation to a death camp,” said Timmermans. “That’s what triggered my interest in going to medical school. I wanted to make a difference in whatever I chose to do. I wanted to do it well. I wanted it to be meaningful.”
His life will be no less meaningful reconnecting to his wife, Pamela; sons Ty and Peter; and daughters Tanya and Brittany.
“The job took a lot of hours,” he said. “It was long days, nights and weekends, not to mention the paperwork, the phone calls and being available any time to conduct a delivery or respond to an emergency.”
“I never regretted choosing a medical career,” he said. “It was always a privilege to be with my patients and to share a part of their lives. I got to know my patients and that’s what made it fun to be a family doctor.”
Now, he longs to once again pick up a hammer. Through the years he has always been eager to help with remodeling projects and to help the family where needed.
“My hobby is fixing up the houses that your kids buy,” he said. “Even before retiring I found time to renovate three houses. They all required a fair bit of work.”
He still runs as well, and plans to work on the upper body strength that has not been attained typing or pushing a computer mouse.