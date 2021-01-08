Waupun’s Dr. Timmermans retires: Physician plans to reconnect with family, friends

Waupun followed in September of 1984, when the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Agnes owned and operated Waupun Memorial Hospital and Clinics. Over time, the operation became Agnesian HealthCare and most recently it joined the SSM Health family.

Many patients travel from a distance, loyal to the doctor and his holistic approach.

“Quite a few of my patients moved away, tried a local doctor and came back,” he said. “I’ve had patients coming to see me from Beaver Dam and Fond du Lac, and as far away as Green Bay, Oshkosh, West Bend and the other towns in between. They were comfortable with me and wanted to continue receiving care from me. I’m very proud that I could inspire that kind of loyalty.”

He switched locations several times with subsequent building and remodeling projects. He also served in small clinics in Markesan, Randolph and Brandon.

“The most fulfilling part of my career was seeing the patients,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of wonderful patients – good, hard-working, honest people. They do the right thing. Getting to know them was a great joy for me.”