Waupun's First Reformed Church to host college choir

WAUPUN – First Reformed Church, 422 W. Franklin St., will host a concert by the A capella Choir of Northwestern College, Orange City, Iowa, March 1, at 9 a.m.

The concert is free and the public is invited.

“We are affiliated with Northwestern College and share the same denomination,” said the Rev. Barry Lang, pastor at First Reformed Church in Waupun for the past three years. “We’re really looking forward to the choir’s visit and performance.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He said, “It has been a long time since they have visited us and we are eager to give them a warm Waupun welcome. In fact, my family is hosting six students at our house alone, and other church members are doing likewise. We’re very happy to have them lead us in song during our Sunday service, and invite everyone to join us for a wonderful time.”

The choir’s touring program includes songs in a variety of texts, languages and styles that focus on love, loss, celebration, humor, commitment and God’s praise. “Praise to the Lord,” “O Salutaris Hostia” and “Ezekiel Saw the Wheel” are among the ensemble’s repertoire. Several songs will feature solos by choir members and the concert will close with the traditional hymn, “Beautiful Savior.”