Waupun's $32 million wastewater project includes producing fertilizer

Waupun’s timing was ideal, according to Jim Smith, an engineer with Applied Technologies.

“In July of 2018 we actually submitted an application for funding through the United States Department of Agriculture. The new standards came out and the USDA was looking for projects to fund, so that was very fortunate,” said Smith. “In February we were determined to move forward and now we are committed to using up the money by 2023, which is one of our requirements.”

The Waupun facility treats an average of 1 million gallons of water per day. Wastewater (effluent) ends up in the Rock River – which is the case for most communities in the Rock River Basin. Phosphorus in an abundant byproduct of life, and when it reaches a body of water through wastewater (point source) and other run-off (non-point) it promotes the growth of algae. By treating wastewater before it enters waterways, algae can be harvested. That product can be used as fertilizer or can be processed into a high protein material for manufacturing or as an ingredient in animal feed and other agricultural applications.