Waupun’s year end summary: City departments list accomplishments

WAUPUN – The long list of 2021 accomplishments for Waupun city departments was shared with the common council on Tuesday night. Congratulations were shared for not only the volume but for the quality of work completed in 2021.

“This report is really important in helping guide us through what we need to work on next year,” said Julie Nickel, who is not running for mayor next year. “Especially as we somewhat come out of COVID. Sometimes it gets overwhelming being in public service. We feel like we’re only moving ahead a few inches, but when you look at this report it’s phenomenal.”

Alderman Rohn Bishop has filed to run as Nickel’s possible replacement.

“I just want you to know that this team is very resilient,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “They’ve done an excellent job in terms of adapting and pivoting, which has been a continual process over the last two years. I’m really proud to be part of this team and proud of the work that this group has done. Thank you for all your efforts.”

Departments and a few highlights from much longer lists include: