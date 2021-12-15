Waupun’s year end summary: City departments list accomplishments

WAUPUN – The long list of 2021 accomplishments for Waupun city departments was shared with the common council on Tuesday night. Congratulations were shared for not only the volume but for the quality of work completed in 2021.
“This report is really important in helping guide us through what we need to work on next year,” said Julie Nickel, who is not running for mayor next year. “Especially as we somewhat come out of COVID. Sometimes it gets overwhelming being in public service. We feel like we’re only moving ahead a few inches, but when you look at this report it’s phenomenal.”
Alderman Rohn Bishop has filed to run as Nickel’s possible replacement.
“I just want you to know that this team is very resilient,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “They’ve done an excellent job in terms of adapting and pivoting, which has been a continual process over the last two years. I’m really proud to be part of this team and proud of the work that this group has done. Thank you for all your efforts.”
Departments and a few highlights from much longer lists include:
ADMINISTRATION • Adapted COVID-19 operational plan and employment policy to normalize operations and adapt to changing local conditions related to ongoing prevalence of the virus. • Returned the Waupun Aquatic Center to normal operations schedule, improving access for all residents and visitors. • Refunded pool bonds, resulting in interest savings while maintaining strong A1 bond rating. • Significant cross-training completed to support staff leaves. • Successful adoption of 2022 budget, with substantial work completed to support long-term financial forecasting and debt management planning in 2022.
LIBRARY • The building reopened to the public on March 1 after being closed due to Covid-19. • Staff answered 3,722 reference questions.* • 1,781 curbside service transactions.* • 16,725 website hits.* • Circulated 95,000 physical items.* • Local residents downloaded 10,848 electronic resources (eBooks, eAudio, etc).* *2021 statistics January through November with full year statistics available in January of 2022.
POLICE • Waupun ranks number five by Safewise as a safest city in Wisconsin. • Safety Building is fully switched over and operating under Fond du Lac County IS services to enhance cybersecurity. CAT6 internet cable connection installed and moved to internet based phone system. • Squads equipped with new mobile data computers and GPS routers. • DOJ Time System Audit successfully completed and WPD is in compliance. • Police Chaplain Program implemented • Held a virtual Senior Citizen Police Academy. • Five new-hires were brought online and are currently in various phases of training.
FIRE AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT • Community Risk Reduction/Fire Prevention Week, back in the schools again this year speaking with over 1,100 kids. Open house was also held with 200 to 400 people attending. Fire Extinguisher training was also conducted at two local businesses with 50-plus individuals trained. • Annual Food Drive raised 4,000 pound of food and $1,000 for the Waupun Food Pantry. • Hosted our Breakfast with Santa event alongside the Waupun Police Department. • Fire spouses held a bake sale with the proceeds being used to purchase Christmas meals for seven local families. • Developed and rolled out our Residential Lock Box program. This program provides peace of mind for individuals that emergency help can quickly get into their home to render help if they cannot get to the door. • Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) group (hired personnel, completed schooling, operational plan completed). Go-live planned for 2/2022.
PUBLIC WORKS • Harmsen Avenue and Oak Lane storm water pond construction completed to maintain compliance with MS4 permit. • Phase 1 of Newton and Rock Avenue reconstruction complete with final layer of blacktop installation planned in 2022. • Complete Highway 68 mill and overlay in partnership with WI-DOT. • Completed repair to Madison Street Bridge in partnership with Fond du Lac County. • Installed ADA canoe launch at Shaler Park and replaced boards on bridge at Pine Street Park. • Hung new backstop nets at ball complex.
ECONOMIC & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT • Support delivery of new training opportunities for seniors and caregivers. • Creation of senior lock box program by the Waupun Fire Department and rolled out at Senior Fair in October 2021. • Placed 12 benches across the community to aid caregivers with drop offs and pick ups • BID awarded 6 façade improvement grants awarded totaling $8,654.24 • CDA funded 6 façade improvement requests totaling $31,905.14 • The City’s TID portfolio grew 12.4 percent in valuation over prior year, adding $8.9 million in valuation.
RECREATION • Developed virtual programming to support needs of seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic, which included virtual fitness and education programming. • Reopened the Waupun Senior Center on March 1, 2021, after closure due to COVID-19 pandemic. • Developed intergenerational programming to strengthen community connections to senior and to combat isolation. • Created a haunted house at the Senior Center as part of Halloween on Main event. • In December, started a new fitness class called Drum Exercise with equipment purchased by the Aging Grant. • Maintain lunch program as curbside offering in 2021 and resumed indoor dining with prepackaged meals.
WAUPUN UTILITIES • Earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2020. • Received National Recognition from the USDA in honor of Earth Day for the USDA Loan and Grant funds received to construct the ABNR system which highlighted the environment friendly technology that will be used. • Hosted an Earth Month Electronics Recycling Event – A total of 17,653 pounds of electronic items were collected. • Ribbon cutting event in honor of breaking ground at the Waste Water Treatment Facility for construction of the Advanced Biological Nutrient Recovery (ABNR) System. • Smart Energy Provider Designation from American Public Power Association. • Continued sponsorship of local scholarships, community programs and events.
A complete list of department accomplishments is available under the cityofwaupun.org website Search the Dec. 14 common council agenda packet.