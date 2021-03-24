Waupun SAGES Rocks project creates buzz for charter school

FOX LAKE – Staff, students and families are creating a buzz about Waupun Area School District’s public charter school — the School for Agricultural & Environmental Studies.
Rocks painted black and gold like honey bees are being scattered at outdoor public spaces around Fox Lake, Waupun, and Beaver Dam. The project is being initiated during Wisconsin’s Open Enrollment period to promote the school and its mission. The project-based, public charter school, provides education for more than 130 students in grades 4-K through sixth.
“This no-cost activity is also meant to encourage families to spend time this spring adventuring together outside,” Principal Julie Schmidt said. “Plus, it provides a break from the computer screen, which has become a focus of so much or our instruction because of COVID 19.”
Many of the teachers and staff are involved in the cross-curricular activity. Community partners, including area businesses, have volunteered to be part of the project, and rocks may be found outside those locations as well. A total of 115 two-inch oval rocks were hand-painted in art class by SAGES learners. They will be hidden outside this week.
“Rocks will be placed by SAGES learners during a walk around town in their physical education class, and are also getting placed by SAGES staff, learners, and their families,” said Agriculture Educator and Community Outreach Coordinator Sheri Hicken. “The public is invited to ‘bee-gin’ this painted rock treasure hunt any time after school hours on Friday, March 26.”
Anyone can participate.
When someone finds a bee rock, they can scan the QR code on the back to view a short SAGES video, take a photo and post where they found the rock on SAGES’ Facebook page. They’re encouraged to relocate the rock in another public space for someone else to discover.
Along with SAGES sharing information about the SAGES Rocks! project on the school’s & district’s Facebook page, all the details are found by clicking the “SAGES Rocks! Project” button on the homepage.
Those who find a bee rock with a gold “W” painted on it have discovered a prize rock. To redeem the prize, bring those rocks to the school at 200 S. Depot St. between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., starting April 5.
Inspiration for this special rock project came from similar area efforts including Fondy Rocks, Horicon Rocks and The Kindness Rock Project. However, the phrase “SAGES Rocks!” holds a much deeper meaning for staff and learners in Fox Lake.
“It’s part of a chant often said when the entire school is together,” said Schmidt. “As a way of concluding our all-school monthly Town Hall Meetings... I’ll chant ‘SAGES’ Rocks!’ In unison every learner and staff member responds, ‘Yes, we do!’ It’s a powerful way to remind each other of the pride we all have in our learning community and school.”