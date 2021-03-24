Waupun SAGES Rocks project creates buzz for charter school

FOX LAKE – Staff, students and families are creating a buzz about Waupun Area School District’s public charter school — the School for Agricultural & Environmental Studies.

Rocks painted black and gold like honey bees are being scattered at outdoor public spaces around Fox Lake, Waupun, and Beaver Dam. The project is being initiated during Wisconsin’s Open Enrollment period to promote the school and its mission. The project-based, public charter school, provides education for more than 130 students in grades 4-K through sixth.

“This no-cost activity is also meant to encourage families to spend time this spring adventuring together outside,” Principal Julie Schmidt said. “Plus, it provides a break from the computer screen, which has become a focus of so much or our instruction because of COVID 19.”

Many of the teachers and staff are involved in the cross-curricular activity. Community partners, including area businesses, have volunteered to be part of the project, and rocks may be found outside those locations as well. A total of 115 two-inch oval rocks were hand-painted in art class by SAGES learners. They will be hidden outside this week.