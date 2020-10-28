Waupun school levy drops substantially: ’20-’21 budget approved without debate

“I am nothing without this amazing community, and the professionals working in this district,” he said. “It’s incredible what they’re doing during this pandemic. We had no idea that in March of 2019 when we sent them home for a little bit that it would be the last that we saw of them until the beginning of this year. Credit is due to all of the teachers and administrators for everything they did to put our reopening plan together. They rallied around. They worked overtime. They did everything they could to make sure we had a plan to follow this year to deal with the challenges of COVID. They’re all amazing. I’m proud to be working with them to face the challenges ahead, whatever they might be.”