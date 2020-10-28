Waupun school levy drops substantially: ’20-’21 budget approved without debate

WAUPUN – The Waupun Area School District Board of Education approved its budget for 2020-2021 Monday night, with no one but staff and board members in attendance. The budget was approved unanimously with a drop in spending and a drop in levy. The total tax levy in 2020-2021 was $9.63 million, down from $9.9 million in 2019-2020. The levy thus stands at $8.56 per thousand dollars of assessed valuation, down 0.77 from last year. That $8.56 cents is levied per $1,000 of assessed valuation on properties in the district.
The district projects an increase in spending in the 2020-2021 school year in the general and special education funds. Budgeted expenditures are $1,813,461 higher than actual costs in 2019-2020, due in large part to wage increases, health insurance costs, COVID-19 expenses and an increase in math and literacy services — as well as the addition of a high school special education teaching position. The district experienced lower spending than projected in 2019-2020 due to closure of schools in March.
Health insurance plan and provider for employees remains the same as it was last year, but premiums have increased almost 10 percent. The district is continuing to contribute to all staff members’ Health Savings Accounts to cover approximately two-thirds of their deductible costs. All staff have or will receive a wage increase of approximately 1.81 percent — the consumer price index from 2019. The district’s base wage negotiation with the Waupun Area Educators Association for ‘20-‘21 salary increases has not been completed.
Director of Business Services Carrie Hintze indicated that there are 38 fewer full-time students in September 2020 than the previous fall count. The district experienced a loss in summer school attendance equivalent to 35 students. This has resulted in the three-year rolling average for student membership decreasing by 10.
“This may not be much in itself, but if it becomes a trend we will receive a significant reduction in state aid,” said Hintze. “It’s certainly something we should keep an eye on.”
As a result of recent revaluation of property within the district, including new construction, the tax levy is spread across a greater pool of taxable property. Property values in the district are up almost $64 million. The levy stood at 10.6 million in 2015-2016, and the mill rate is now roughly the same as it was in 2010. The rate had stood at more than $10 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation from 2011 to 2017.
Board President Bill Bruins spoke of the unity that has not always been part of board politics, and how that unity will work to benefit both students and staff.
“When I came on the board 11 years ago nobody trusted anybody,” Bruins said. “It was not a very pleasant situation. We didn’t trust the City of Waupun. We didn’t trust the administration. We didn’t trust the people of Fox Lake who were bitter about the closure of their school. One of the first things we did was to repair the relationships that had been previously been ruined. Today, the evidence, with that beautiful building (now SAGES School), is that we have a much more unified school district. We’ve been working hard to make things better for everyone, and a great deal of trust has returned.”
District Administrator Steven Hill, now in his third year as superintendent, agreed.
“I am nothing without this amazing community, and the professionals working in this district,” he said. “It’s incredible what they’re doing during this pandemic. We had no idea that in March of 2019 when we sent them home for a little bit that it would be the last that we saw of them until the beginning of this year. Credit is due to all of the teachers and administrators for everything they did to put our reopening plan together. They rallied around. They worked overtime. They did everything they could to make sure we had a plan to follow this year to deal with the challenges of COVID. They’re all amazing. I’m proud to be working with them to face the challenges ahead, whatever they might be.”
School board member salaries and reimbursement rates were approved at the same amount as last year.
Next year’s annual meeting was set for Oct. 25, 2021. The time may be changed from 6 p.m. to later to allow milking farmers a chance to attend.
