WAUPUN – Waupun Area School District Board of Education approved its budget for 2019-2020 Monday night, with a 35-cent drop in the mill rate.
“It’s a modest decrease, but still a decrease,” said Hintze. “Mostly it’s the revaluation of properties within the district that’s making the mill rate go from $9.68 to $9.33.”
That 35 cents is levied per $1,000 of assessed valuation on properties in the district. The district will see a dramatic drop in overall spending in the 2019-2020 school year, down 27.4 percent from 2018-2019. Overall spending has dropped from $43.5 million in 2018-2019 to $31.6 million in 2019-2020, due in large part to the completion of district-wide remodeling. A $36 million referendum to support those projects was approved in 2016, with most of the actual work completed in 2017 and 2018.
General fund spending for 2019-2020 is up nearly $2 million, from 22.4 million to $24.2 million.
Wages and benefits, the largest part of the district budget, have increased due to the addition of positions in special education, elementary grade teachers, literacy services, counseling and behavior and regulation station staff. Those additions total $552,000.
Health insurance for employees remains the same as it was last year, although the district will increase its contribution to all staff members’ Health Savings Accounts to cover approximately two-thirds of their deductible costs. All staff will receive a wage increase of approximately 2.44 percent -- the consumer price index from 2018.
Director of Business Services Carrie Hintze indicated that there are 25 more full-time students in 2019, with 2,052 total. Thanks to those increased numbers and a general reallocation of funds to support education, Waupun's state aid will increase $973,000 in 2019-2020.
You have free articles remaining.
“This is very significant for us and we hope that trend of population growth will continue,” said Hintze. “Our open enrollment has increased a little as well, and that’s something we would like to continue to work on in the district.”
Also, as a result of recent revaluation of property within the district, including new construction, the tax levy is spread across a greater pool of taxable property. Property value in the district is up $31 million. Thanks to that increase, the proposed local tax levy of $9.9 million is down $74,456 (.75 percent). The levy stood at 10.6 million in 2015-2016, and the mill rate is now roughly the same as it was in 2010. That rate had stood at more than $10 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation from 2011 to 2017.
Capital improvements, due to the previously mentioned referendum, have dropped from $15.5 million last year, and $18.4 million in 2017-2018 to $1.8 million in 2019-2020.
Energy efficiency upgrades of nearly $1.5 million yielded a return of $8,500 and will continue beyond the time when they have paid for themselves.
“It’s not a huge savings but it’s ongoing, depending on the project,” said Hintze. “Some of them have a lifespan of 20 to 30 years, so over time they pay for themselves, which is great.”
Money placed in the fund balance last year will be taken out to pay for increased staff positions this year. That fund covers shortfalls between paying expenditures and receipt of tax dollars, reducing the need to borrow those amounts and paying interest as the fund balance increases. It also covers unbudgeted expenses which may arise over the course of the school year.
“The district is being very diligent with the use of taxpayer funds and what the state is allocating for us to try to provide the best education possible for our community’s students, and to help our staff be as successful in their roles as we possibly can be,” said District Administrator Steven Hill. “We always try to do the best we can with what we have given to us. It’s a wonderful community and the schools have all been refreshed and renewed. Great things are happening here in Waupun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)