Waupun school tax levy drop has a cost: Programs may be impacted by move

WAUPUN – Taxpayers in the Waupun Area School District will see their school property tax assessment rate drop by nearly a dollar, but it comes at a cost.
According to Director of Business Services Carrie Hintz, the state legislature’s freeze on additional education spending could mean cuts in programs not impacted by COVID-19.
“Originally, the budget that Gov. Tony Evers proposed had the normal increases in our revenue limit that we expect to see,” said Hintze. “That revenue limit is made up from property taxes and aid, and that increase helps us cover the cost increases we encounter every year. For example, health insurance costs went up.”
She continued, “Instead, the legislature got back to Gov. Evers and said, ‘The schools are getting all of this federal money. We don’t see any reason why we should increase the revenue cap because they’re going to have all these federal dollars to use.’”
Unfortunately, Hintze explained, federal dollars may only be spent for COVID-related expenses. State funds, far from being a boost to education, require that the district apply fund balance (also known as reserve funds) to make up the difference. If the fund balance, which stands at $6 million and will be reduced by $1.4 million, is depleted financial impacts could be severe, including program cuts and other cost reductions.
Board Member Steve Chene echoed the concerns as the board discussed and approved the budget.
“The legislature got its way so for this year and next year our local revenues – meaning taxes and aid – are basically stagnant,” said Hintze. “There’s no increase to cover all of the rising costs that we have.”
The fund 10 (general operating) projected spending is up nearly $2.9 million from the previous year, standing at nearly $24 million. That is an increase of 11.99 percent.
A total of 85 percent of Federal ESSER II funds (Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief) totaling more than $546,000 is being used to fund four new positions, a technology purchase and educational materials within the district. A third round of ESSER funds will be used to maintain as many of the new positions into the 2023/2024 school year.
Superintendent Steve Hill was upbeat in his message to the board, and to the taxpayers, on Monday night.
“Your incredible staff met absent students’ challenges and covered absent teachers while still delivering high quality instruction to keep our students moving forward,” he said. “The focus of our district is to meet the needs of each and every student. The staff at Waupun Area School District is committed to ensuring that our focus does not waver.”
The district’s total budget for 2021/2022 stands at $32.5 million. That is an increase of 11.7 percent. The tax levy was set at $5.9 million for the general fund, $519,000 for the non-referendum debt service fund, at $2.5 million for the referendum debt service fund, and $140,000 for the community service fund. The combined fund total levy stands at $9.15 million.
That translates into a tax levy of $7.63 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, down 93 cents from the 2020/2021 mill rate of $8.56. For the owner of a $200,000 home (Dodge County’s average home value) that translates into a savings of $186. Equalized property values rose 6.4 percent, meaning that actual savings to property owners will be somewhat lower than the projected number.