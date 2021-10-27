Waupun school tax levy drop has a cost: Programs may be impacted by move

WAUPUN – Taxpayers in the Waupun Area School District will see their school property tax assessment rate drop by nearly a dollar, but it comes at a cost.

According to Director of Business Services Carrie Hintz, the state legislature’s freeze on additional education spending could mean cuts in programs not impacted by COVID-19.

“Originally, the budget that Gov. Tony Evers proposed had the normal increases in our revenue limit that we expect to see,” said Hintze. “That revenue limit is made up from property taxes and aid, and that increase helps us cover the cost increases we encounter every year. For example, health insurance costs went up.”

She continued, “Instead, the legislature got back to Gov. Evers and said, ‘The schools are getting all of this federal money. We don’t see any reason why we should increase the revenue cap because they’re going to have all these federal dollars to use.’”