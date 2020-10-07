Waupun schools go virtual due to Covid-19

The Waupun Area School District will switch to virtual classes for seven days as Covid-19 cases in the district rise.

According to a message sent to Waupun families Wednesday from District Administrator Steven Hill, the district is seeing an increased number of positive Covid cases among staff at one of the district schools. The message said that the district cannot rule out that there is a common link between the school and the staff cases.

"Our staff travels between buildings and it is imperative that we address this increase," Hill said in the message.

Waupun Schools will switch to virtual learning for the next seven school days, starting Oct. 8 as buildings are deep cleaned and the district reviews its mitigation plan. The plan is to re-open for in-person learning Oct. 19, but the district may have to postpone until Oct. 26 if staff and students continue to report positive cases.

Oct. 8 will be a non-instruction day and remote instruction for students will start Oct. 9. Schools will send out further information about expectations.

The district asks that students and families follow health guidelines about avoiding large group gatherings.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

