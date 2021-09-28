Waupun schools modify mask policy as COVID-19 cases rise

WAUPUN – A new Waupun School Board policy approved Monday night will require a notice be sent to parents when the COVID-19 illness rate reaches 10 percent among students in the district. The notice will advise precautionary measures including hand washing and social distancing.
Mask-wearing will be required when COVID illness rate reaches 15 percent of a school building’s student population.
The year started with a recommendation that students wear masks, but not requiring it. As of Sept, 23 absences due to illness at the Junior/Senior High School total 174 (21 percent). Of those reported ill, 41 were diagnosed as having COVID 19. A total of 133 were classified as having "other illness," although some of them are presumed to be ill with COVID. A total of 12 staff members were absent district-wide.
The Department of Public Instruction recommends schools be shut down and transitioned to virtual learning when illness reaches 30 percent.
Superintendent Steve Hill he is no fan of masks, although he wore one along with several members of the board. He denied previous comments from a parent that accused him of taking away parental rights and “loving masks.”
“I hate wearing a mask, but believe in the science that states that masks are effective in helping control the spread of COVID, along with frequent hand washing and social distancing,” he said.
Critics stated earlier that they do not believe in masks, and fear illnesses caused by mask wearing such as bronchial issues and other maladies.
A total of 33 concerned citizens attended in person, with almost 100 attending virtually. Comments began after board president Bill Bruins urged everyone to be respectful of each other and to limit comments to three minutes each.
“You know with COVID feelings run deep,” said Bruins. “My request tonight is that you sprinkle a little sugar on your words, and that you respect each other in the process. We’re looking forward to your input.”
Four police officers were posted around the room to keep order, although they were never called to action.
Four Respalje family members spoke including parents Jeff and Deanna, and sons Riley and Deven.
“Obviously you recognize me. I was here last year fighting for this and I’m still fighting,” said father Jeff. “We got an email from Superintendent Seven Hill begging everyone to wear a mask until Sept. 17. And the majority of the people said 'no.' And you ask yourself what is so significant about Sept. 17? Because that’s when the official third Friday counts are taken and that determines how much funding the schools receive. Does Steven Hill make up the rules as he goes along? He keeps changing the rules so they go along with his narrative.”
He added, “Masks don’t work. Vaccines don’t work. And a few of you here tonight are proof of that. Instead of more COVID testing, how about more teaching?”
“The use of masks should be a personal choice and not forced upon anyone,” said son Riley. “Twice so far this year I have been denied an in-person education because of mine and my family’s personal choice to not wear masks. There are a handful of reasons why we choose not to wear masks, but the reasons why are not important. What is important is that it should be mine and my parents’ choice whether or not to wear a mask. That’s a choice that is taken away by the mask requirement in school.”
Applause followed some of the speakers, predominantly those speaking against masks.
“It’s getting harder and harder for these teachers to do their job,” said Jerod Ramthun. “It was tough before COVID. It’s really tough now. What is this causing all this public outrage and negative stuff. It’s causing these teachers to think about retirement and we’re going to lose all of this good talent. So I’m asking the public to just let the administration -- from Steve Hill all the way down -- to do their jobs. They have the best of intentions. Back off.”
"Masks are uncomfortable. I agree with that," said Ben Pickart, a parent. "Nobody likes to wear them. But those who won’t wear them aren’t protecting the students, or the staff. Think of the tragedy of a student dying. It’s something we can help prevent. You can’t stop everything, but there are mitigation procedures from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) that are out there. Masks work. We have empirical evidence. It’s not a coincidence that cases are lower in Beaver Dam.”
According to the Beaver Dam Unified School District website, as of Sept. 27, the district had 14 student cases and 8 staff cases of COVID-19.
Student Leah Patrykus, wearing a mask, stated, “Today I’ve heard a lot of selfish people saying a lot of selfish things. Does it really kill you to wear a mask?”
Bill Bruins cast the sole nay for the new policy, which passed on a 6-1 vote. Parents will be notified of the change and the policy start date.