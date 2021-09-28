Waupun schools modify mask policy as COVID-19 cases rise

He added, “Masks don’t work. Vaccines don’t work. And a few of you here tonight are proof of that. Instead of more COVID testing, how about more teaching?”

“The use of masks should be a personal choice and not forced upon anyone,” said son Riley. “Twice so far this year I have been denied an in-person education because of mine and my family’s personal choice to not wear masks. There are a handful of reasons why we choose not to wear masks, but the reasons why are not important. What is important is that it should be mine and my parents’ choice whether or not to wear a mask. That’s a choice that is taken away by the mask requirement in school.”

Applause followed some of the speakers, predominantly those speaking against masks.

“It’s getting harder and harder for these teachers to do their job,” said Jerod Ramthun. “It was tough before COVID. It’s really tough now. What is this causing all this public outrage and negative stuff. It’s causing these teachers to think about retirement and we’re going to lose all of this good talent. So I’m asking the public to just let the administration -- from Steve Hill all the way down -- to do their jobs. They have the best of intentions. Back off.”