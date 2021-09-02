Waupun seeks to demolish former Christian school

WAUPUN — A chapter in the Waupun Historical Society’s history may have its final resolution with action taken Tuesday evening at Waupun City Hall.
On the agenda was “Consideration of a Request for Proposal for demolition of 520 McKinley St.” — the former Waupun Christian Grade School and most recently the James C. Laird Museum of Local History.
The building covering most of the 500 block of McKinley St long served as the Waupun Christian Grade School. It was begun in 1944 and was added to several times. When a new school was built the old facility was purchased by the Waupun Historical Society for $20,000. The goal at that time was to convert the school into a museum, providing lots of space for future expansion.
The building was later renamed the James C. Laird Museum of Local History for the man who led the historical society for years and spearheaded the campaign to provide more exhibit space in what was to become the museum’s new home.
Years later, the society was becoming overwhelmed by costs, and the building was filling with items. The city of Waupun agreed to buy the property for $20,000 and to continue to provide the museum a home at the former Carnegie Library at 22 S. Madison St.
Since the city bought the building on McKinley Street, it continues to deteriorate. There are no plans for the property, although residential development is a possibility. The land stands in a Tax Incremental Finance District so TIF funds will be used to cover demolition costs.
“At this point, we have no idea what will be done with the property,” said Mayor Julie Nickel. “The museum is happy in its former home and we have yet to see what the future will hold for the McKinley Street property.”
City Administrator Kathy Schlieve reported that a brick wall has separated from its foundation at the former school, requiring extensive repairs. While one individual showed some interest in purchasing the gym portion of the building, no other suitable uses for the rest of the complex have been found.
REFERENDUM CONSIDERED
A referendum is being considered for capital projects related to needs for Public Safety (police and fire), Senior Center and City Hall structures, in that order of priority. Just under two acres of land is available adjacent to the Public Safety Building, which may allow expansion there, perhaps including new city hall offices.
Mayor Nickel assured citizens that the current city hall will be preserved, although what will be housed there is yet undecided.
A firm will be hired to coordinate a referendum effort, although how much will be requested and when is still up for debate.
BUDGET WORKSHOP HELD
A budget workshop was held, focusing on capital needs and items to be included in the 2022 budget.