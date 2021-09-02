Waupun seeks to demolish former Christian school

WAUPUN — A chapter in the Waupun Historical Society’s history may have its final resolution with action taken Tuesday evening at Waupun City Hall.

On the agenda was “Consideration of a Request for Proposal for demolition of 520 McKinley St.” — the former Waupun Christian Grade School and most recently the James C. Laird Museum of Local History.

The building covering most of the 500 block of McKinley St long served as the Waupun Christian Grade School. It was begun in 1944 and was added to several times. When a new school was built the old facility was purchased by the Waupun Historical Society for $20,000. The goal at that time was to convert the school into a museum, providing lots of space for future expansion.

The building was later renamed the James C. Laird Museum of Local History for the man who led the historical society for years and spearheaded the campaign to provide more exhibit space in what was to become the museum’s new home.

Years later, the society was becoming overwhelmed by costs, and the building was filling with items. The city of Waupun agreed to buy the property for $20,000 and to continue to provide the museum a home at the former Carnegie Library at 22 S. Madison St.