Waupun Senior Center turns 50: Special events to mark milestone year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“In 2019, our door was opened almost 14,000 times,” said Kaminski. “That’s an attendance count on all the days we were open. If you came every day you were counted every day, but we only have a handful of people that truly come every day. Also, 2019 was our highest year year-end count.”

Other offerings include computer and craft classes, most of which are taught by Kaminski. A painting instructor comes in several times a year for those seeking more in-depth instruction. Otherwise, seasonal decorations and no-sew crafts are more the norm.

“I’m the planner, the leader and the person who cleans up,” she said. “I also have a lot of help from my senior volunteers and depend on them a lot to help keep things going. At any given time I have 15 very solid volunteers helping me out – at all hours. I depend on them very highly.”

Bruce Uecker, originally from Texas, is one of those volunteers and has been using the center for the past seven years. He is a fan of Kaminski and credits her with making the center what it is today.