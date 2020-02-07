Waupun Senior Center turns 50: Special events to mark milestone year

WAUPUN – The Waupun Senior Center can get into its own doors, now that it has turned 50.
Housed in two storefronts at 301 E. Main St., the current facility offers free coffee and WiFi, no membership fees, several activities and services available throughout the week including lunches five days a week as a senior meal site. There facility has TV, Nintendo, Wii, guest computers, two billiard tables and equipment, a document magnifying machine, a book swap library, numerous board and card games, a community puzzle, AED and first aid center.
It all began humbly enough. In May 1969 a group of local seniors approached the city council with the idea of opening a senior center. In March 1970 a facility was opened in a building in the first block of North Fond du Lac Street. The building first housed a livery stable. It was later converted into the Super Ice Cream Store by Harry Hoard (of the famous Hoard’s Dairyman family).
A huge upgrade occurred in 1989 when the city purchased two storefronts at 301 E. Main St. The Haueisen Building (the western section) was built in 1870 and for many years housed a furniture store. That space, and the space next door provided the senior center room to expand existing programs and to add new programs as well.
Director Rachel Kaminski came on the scene in 2015, with a degree in recreation management from UW-LaCrosse. She was initially a contract service provider for the YMCA. The city of Waupun hired her full-time in 2018.
Looking back Kaminski compared the senior center of old with the multi-use facility of today.
“From the very beginning it was a space for seniors to socialize,” said Kaminski. “In the years before I got here there was bingo, sheepshead, euchre and pool. We were also a Fond du Lac County meal site. It was easy to expand our offerings because there wasn’t a whole lot to start with. I was given freedom to do what they (seniors) wanted to do.”
The first new offering was yoga, which happens to be a Kaminski specialty. Exercise classes are held five times a week with seven classes, four of which are yoga.
“Yoga draws the most people, but we do also offer aerobics classes that are more intensive and use some weights,” said Kaminski. “Those are all Silver Sneakers classes, which I am certified to teach.”
Plans are moving forward to have a new facility with more space.
“With basically one room (not including the pool room and a small office) it’s hard to do two or three things at a time,” said Kaminski. “All of the tables and chairs have to be moved to hold our exercise classes. I’ve even had people playing cards in my office.”
The lack of parking is also an issue, especially in winter.
Proof of success, however, is in the numbers.
“In 2019, our door was opened almost 14,000 times,” said Kaminski. “That’s an attendance count on all the days we were open. If you came every day you were counted every day, but we only have a handful of people that truly come every day. Also, 2019 was our highest year year-end count.”
Other offerings include computer and craft classes, most of which are taught by Kaminski. A painting instructor comes in several times a year for those seeking more in-depth instruction. Otherwise, seasonal decorations and no-sew crafts are more the norm.
“I’m the planner, the leader and the person who cleans up,” she said. “I also have a lot of help from my senior volunteers and depend on them a lot to help keep things going. At any given time I have 15 very solid volunteers helping me out – at all hours. I depend on them very highly.”
Bruce Uecker, originally from Texas, is one of those volunteers and has been using the center for the past seven years. He is a fan of Kaminski and credits her with making the center what it is today.
“When they hired her it just exploded. It would be dead without her and that’s not bragging,” he said. “I’ve gone to all the senior centers around here and none of them are as inviting and fun – or free -- as this one. City government, the merchants and the people of the community really take care of us.”
He is active in the card-playing groups and closes the center at the end of the day. He also organizes Euchre tournaments (not to be confused with his name) on the first Saturday of each month, which includes about 40 players.
City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve is certainly supportive of the facility and what it offers area seniors:
“The senior center is a critically important asset in the community of Waupun,” she said. “As baby boomers continue to age, we’re seeing the number of older adults in our community increase. A year ago, we were successful in obtaining a grant award to support aging in place programming. A team of community stakeholders are engaged in this work now and our senior center facility is at the center of the overall strategy as we look to help older adults remain independent and engaged in our community.”
Schlieve said the city has studied all of its public facilities in the past year including the senior center.
"As attendance at the senior center increases and as new programming changes space requirements, we know that our current facility no longer meets our needs. Our public facilities committee has been evaluating these needs and will be presenting recommendations to the Common Council in late February," she said.
The seniors and the community certainly impress Kaminski.
“Waupun is a really a special place,” said Kaminski. “I love my job and am very proud of the things we have here.”
She added, “We’re proud of our first 50 years and are excited about the future.”
Details of the anniversary party are vague at present, but several anniversary events are in the works. Commemorative T-shirts have been sold and are pre-ordered.
For more information watch the center’s newsletter, or visit the senior center on Facebook.