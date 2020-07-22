Waupun seniors return to center while patrons cautiously join center activities

WAUPUN – Although COVID 19 restrictions remain in effect, Waupun senior citizens are cautiously returning to their favorite recreational outlet.
Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., reopened July 6. Since then, a full schedule of events and activities has been offered to bring patrons back out into the world. Current activities include shooting pool, a knitting workshop, painting lessons, pickleball, yoga and exercise classes, breakfast bingo, lunchtime picnics, foot care clinics, eyeglass adjustments, computer classes, classes in how to use the ZOOM meeting format, senior swimming, book club, fishing and more.
Providing activities and service for seniors is a high priority for the city.
“We have a high percentage of older citizens in our population here, and we pride ourselves in being able to provide many services and activities to keep them happy and healthy,” said Mayor Julie Nickel. “Opening the center was a really difficult decision, but Rachel (Kaminiski, Parks and Recreation director) did extensive research into the best practices followed in other communities, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and other health care organizations. It was a hard decision, but we believe it’s being done in the best way possible, and with the health and happiness of our seniors at the top of our list.”
“The Waupun Senior Center is able to allow small group, organized activities ever since we reopened,” said Kaminski. “After much creative thinking, we came up with a plan to do activities inside the Senior Center, outside in the parks or at the pool. We promote social distancing at all of those locations.”
She said, “We are conducting activities one at a time. Activity areas will not be scheduled at the same time or back to back for sanitizing purposes. All of the people who want to be here are back. There are obviously some people who are not comfortable returning just yet, and we’re anxious to see them again as soon as they feel they are able to come back.”
She cannot guess at how numbers compare to the past, due to the restrictions that are now in place.
“It’s kind of hard because we’re not offering all of the activities that we did in the past,” she said. “We’re doing a limited activity schedule for the month of July. For instance we didn’t do card playing in July. That’s a big population that we would get during our normal schedule. Those people don’t even have the opportunity to come and join their activity right now. Masks would be required for that activity, and masks are optional at this time.”
Computer classes are set up with one person per table. Chair Yoga is spaced so that people are no less than six feet apart. Social distancing is observed in the pool room.
“They also had to reserve their spots for those classes,” Kaminski said.
Kaminski is present at all of the activities at the Senior Center, which poses ongoing challenges for herself and the center’s many volunteers.
“We use literally every square inch of space we have to insure that distancing is adequate,” Kaminski said. “With chair yoga, for example, we take down all the tables and have room for 20 chairs, and 20 participants.”
Many classes are full. Some have waiting lists.
“We’ve had to set up more foot clinics because they are in such high demand,” Kaminski said. “Because they’ve had to do without it for so long we have more need for that service than ever before.”
Senior meals have not served there for months, and will not return at least through the month of August. They are available through home delivery, however, or may be picked up contact-free from the center.
Given the challenges of programming, Kaminski said she has been more active than ever.
“We’ve been cleaning like crazy,” Kaminski said. “We’re putting a lot of time into that in particular. Also, when I’m here the building is open. When I’m conducting a class somewhere else the building is locked.”
Masks are not required although Kaminski wears one whenever close contact is required — such as during computer or painting classes.
Hand sanitizing stations are always present.
“Our guests are being very careful, and are looking out for each other,” Kaminski said.
A meeting was held Tuesday with City Administrator Kathy Schlieve to discuss plans for the month of August. At the end of May, Schlieve indicated that caution will be the city’s byword in all of its programs and operations.
“Business as usual will not resume until the public health crisis is over,” said Schlieve. “That means we will likely be planning and adapting our plans here for the foreseeable future.”
Nickel revealed that the Senior Center will be following its current model through August, and perhaps September.
“We hope to bring more activities back inside the building, but of course that will depend on COVID-19 and how the rest of the country responds,” Nickel said.
A monthly newsletter provides a list of activities that are planned, along with information about how to reserve a spot or meet current COVID guidelines.
