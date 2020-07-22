Waupun seniors return to center while patrons cautiously join center activities

She said, “We are conducting activities one at a time. Activity areas will not be scheduled at the same time or back to back for sanitizing purposes. All of the people who want to be here are back. There are obviously some people who are not comfortable returning just yet, and we’re anxious to see them again as soon as they feel they are able to come back.”

She cannot guess at how numbers compare to the past, due to the restrictions that are now in place.

“It’s kind of hard because we’re not offering all of the activities that we did in the past,” she said. “We’re doing a limited activity schedule for the month of July. For instance we didn’t do card playing in July. That’s a big population that we would get during our normal schedule. Those people don’t even have the opportunity to come and join their activity right now. Masks would be required for that activity, and masks are optional at this time.”

Computer classes are set up with one person per table. Chair Yoga is spaced so that people are no less than six feet apart. Social distancing is observed in the pool room.

“They also had to reserve their spots for those classes,” Kaminski said.