Waupun shares funding lifeline: Loans to help downtown businesses

WAUPUN – A pretty facade means nothing if the building is empty.
That’s why the Waupun City Council and the Community Development Authority are sponsoring a Business Support Program. The program is offering forgivable loans of $2,500 to downtown businesses to help them through the period where they have little or no income but bills and expenses continue.
“We’re talking about TID (Tax Incremental District 3) which means we are not doing things we had planned in favor of trying to bridge to federal funding which is taking much longer to get into the market than was initially promised,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “We’re trying to provide immediate cash flow into the businesses to shore them up. This applies only to TID 3. In other areas there’s not adequate cash flow yet."
The Waupun City Council unanimously approved the plan Tuesday night in an online meeting with aldermen and key city personnel participating.
“Around March 23, an ad hoc committee began an extensive outreach to the business community, focused toward solutions being offered to provide COVID 19 relief,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “Out of the gate, we talked to roughly 140 businesses, and that number has grown. Due to the Stay at Home order we have one business that is permanently closed (Helen’s Kitchen). We have 47 full temporary closures, meaning no revenue. We have 71 businesses with restricted revenue. We have 21 essential businesses that are operating with minimal disruption although this continues to change. We’re definitely seeing tightening of the supply chain, which is making lay-offs really imminent in some cases. It’s continues to be a really fluid situation, but there’s certainly cause for concern.”
Information was gathered from each business and the overall conclusion is many of Waupun’s businesses face permanent closure. A survey of the resources available — at federal, state and county levels — finds that many have already been exhausted. That, or they require taking on additional debt that many small businesses can ill expect to recoup.
Committee members focused on TID funds, particularly in the downtown central business district (TID 3). Since that area is generating substantial income, the idea of loaning funds designated for façade and other improvements seemed appealing.
“Typically those dollars are earmarked to support façade improvements,” Schlieve said. “Last year we saw a significant investment happening in our downtown. And to some degree that was facilitated by the program that we have. Currently that is happening around the state and around the country.”
Those funds total $100,000, and extending loans of $2,500 each is a way of assisting 40 businesses, limited to TID 3 where the funds were generated, has widespread support.
Financial and legal advisors agree that the program meets all statutory requirements.
Much time and energy has gone into designing the program.
“We’re trying to hit the sweet spot, and it’s a tough thing to do,” said City Attorney Dan Vande Zande. “On the one hand, we want to have a program that’s going to provide some needed cash at a level that’s going to help these businesses stay open. I realize that $2,500 doesn’t look like a lot, but in addition to some of the other things that might be available, we hope to do something positive. The second thing is we want to make it a forgivable loan to have a strong impact. We don’t want to use this money to give someone a going away present. We want to encourage businesses to stay open and not just take the money and then try to close.”
Businesses must remain open at least six months after the Safer at Home order has been lifted. If not, the loan must be repaid.
According to Business Support Program documents, “Program funds may be used for business expenses incurred on or after March 25, 2020 (the effective date of the Safer at Home Order), including commercial rent or mortgages, utilities, accounts payable, investments to adapt business model to meet changing economic conditions, etc. Funds may not be used to reimburse expenses incurred prior to March 25; payment of non-business debt, such as personal credit card charges; owner’s personal expenses including home mortgages and car payments; construction and/or physical property improvements to real estate, regardless of whether located within the TID 3 boundaries."
Completed applications will be reviewed by the CDA and scored based on a set of approved criteria made available to loan applicants. The first round application deadline is April 22, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Appropriate documentation of invoices documenting expenses must accompany submittal for an application to be considered. Successful applicants must sign a written agreement with the CDA prior to disbursement of funds.
Applications are available at the city website or through Waupun City Hall. For more information call Schlieve at 920-324-7912.
The council also approved the sale of approximately $3.5 million in refunding bonds.
“Basically we’re taking out new debt and using it to pay off old debt,” said Finance Director Michelle Kast. “We’re doing it to save money.”
She said the city is taking advantage of current low interest rates to refinance a debt left over from the 2011 bond issue for the construction of the Waupun baseball/softball field complex. The new issue will include additional borrowing to fund improvements to Seymour Street. The refinance will allow the city to save up to $275,000 in interest payments.
Ehlers & Associates is in charge of the bond issue, represented by Phil Cosson.
“This is purely for savings,” Cosson said. “In 2021 you do have a scheduled but relatively significant shortfall in TID 5 cash flow. This will solve that, along with achieving savings during the life of the debt.”
The new bond issue will be repaid in by 2031.
