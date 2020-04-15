Waupun shares funding lifeline: Loans to help downtown businesses

Information was gathered from each business and the overall conclusion is many of Waupun’s businesses face permanent closure. A survey of the resources available — at federal, state and county levels — finds that many have already been exhausted. That, or they require taking on additional debt that many small businesses can ill expect to recoup.

Committee members focused on TID funds, particularly in the downtown central business district (TID 3). Since that area is generating substantial income, the idea of loaning funds designated for façade and other improvements seemed appealing.

“Typically those dollars are earmarked to support façade improvements,” Schlieve said. “Last year we saw a significant investment happening in our downtown. And to some degree that was facilitated by the program that we have. Currently that is happening around the state and around the country.”

Those funds total $100,000, and extending loans of $2,500 each is a way of assisting 40 businesses, limited to TID 3 where the funds were generated, has widespread support.

Financial and legal advisors agree that the program meets all statutory requirements.

Much time and energy has gone into designing the program.