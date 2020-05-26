Waupun shares summer rec plan

WAUPUN – After gathering input from the Parks & Rec. Board and the City Council, Waupun has announced plans for its summer recreation offerings. As expected, caution is the city's byword. Preventive measures will be encouraged in all aspects of operation.
On May 18, the Parks & Rec. Board, which will be dissolved and absorbed into the restructured Department of Public Works/Recreation Board, was informed about the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Julie Nickel clarified impacts on the summer recreation program, including changes in how the aquatic facility, baseball fields and all summer activities will be handled.
Nickel shared Center for Disease Control guidelines and Wisconsin Economic Development Council which do not recommend team sports. Pools may operate, although social distancing is recommended throughout the facility.
“The WEDC guidelines state that, according to the square footage, there could be no more than 58 people in the pool at any given time,” Nickel said. “You can have 100 people outside of the pool, but as soon one more goes in, one must come out.”
Area communities are considering possible openings, with many choosing July or later.
Waupun Finance Director Michelle Kast indicated that keeping the Waupun totals at 58 will reduce revenue by a 75 percent, adding to the deficit that the pool already encounters.
“What it comes down to is about $177,000 that the city would save by not opening the pool,” Nickel said.
Fees and permits for the pool add another $1,500.
City Administrator/Director of Public Works Kathy Schlieve added that many people will probably not want to take the risk of using the pool, and that could further cut into pool revenue.
She said, “Pools don’t make money. There’s a cost to running them. We have to assume that some degree of financial disruption is going to occur. Governmental budgets are going to be significantly impacted by this situation.”
Director of Public Works Jeff Daane reported that the Waupun pool has been painted and is ready to go, if it is opened.
On May 1,9 the Common Council met and made its tentative ruling, based on the COVID-19 situation as it currently stands.
Schlieve prefaced their debate.
“Because the recent Supreme Court ruling canceled the safer at home order we have been left with little direction," she said. "We have had very little clarity from the federal, state or other public health resources as to how opening could occur safely and with what constraints (i.e., capacity constraints, distancing, sanitation, etc.) The CDC has published updated guidance and that, along with WEDC reopening guidelines were used to put together an operational plan that includes considerations for how we could operate the pool under current circumstances."
The council supported opening the pool on June 13. As part of the plan the number of users will be lowered. Extra chairs will be removed to ensure capacity is not exceeded and social distancing can be maintained. Staff will space chairs accordingly to help with social distancing requirements.
Ball diamonds will be opened no later than June 13. City staff will be working with associations that use the fields to devise a plan.
Tennis courts and playground equipment have been open for a while. Park shelters and bathrooms will be open no later than June 6.
Staff will be working to put forward operational plans with the youth recreation leagues to ensure safety based on CDC guidelines.
