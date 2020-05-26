Waupun shares summer rec plan

“What it comes down to is about $177,000 that the city would save by not opening the pool,” Nickel said.

Fees and permits for the pool add another $1,500.

City Administrator/Director of Public Works Kathy Schlieve added that many people will probably not want to take the risk of using the pool, and that could further cut into pool revenue.

She said, “Pools don’t make money. There’s a cost to running them. We have to assume that some degree of financial disruption is going to occur. Governmental budgets are going to be significantly impacted by this situation.”

Director of Public Works Jeff Daane reported that the Waupun pool has been painted and is ready to go, if it is opened.

On May 1,9 the Common Council met and made its tentative ruling, based on the COVID-19 situation as it currently stands.

Schlieve prefaced their debate.