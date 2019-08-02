{{featured_button_text}}
WAUPUN STAGES MASS CASUALTY DRILL

Sara Guinn plays the role of a swimmer exposed to high levels of chlorine at a hotel pool as Dodge County emergency personnel take part in a mass casualty drill Thursday evening at the Waupun Utilities building. Waupun firefighters wearing gas masks were the first people in, scrubbing the victims and evaluating their conditions. Other personnel responded to other locations, including Waupun Memorial Hospital, to practice their procedures at those locations.

 KEN THOMAS
