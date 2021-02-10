Waupun starts fire intern program Students may learn about emergency careers

WAUPUN – Fire Chief BJ DeMaa introduced a proposed “High School Fire Intern” program, along with a job description for participating students, at Tuesday night’s Waupun City Council meeting.

According to a resolution summary, “As part of the fire department’s five-year strategic plan, we have identified a need to ensure our firefighter staffing model meets local needs. Based on input we have received; it is imperative that we have programs available within our high schools to start driving interest in the fire service. We believe this position, coupled with our Cadet program for high school graduates, begins to establish a pipeline for future paid-on-call firefighters for our department.”

The two non-paid positions available to high school seniors were approved unanimously by the Police and Fire Commission. One position may be filled by a public school student, with another from Waupun Christian School.

“This program will be similar to some of the other intern programs that local schools offer,” said DeMaa. “An individual or a student would have time during the day to intern and learn some of the more behind the scenes work that we do here at the department, as well as do some of the training that we do, and really try to drive that interest – to get them to consider a career in the fire service.”