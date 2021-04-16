Waupun starts wastewater upgrade: Project cost totals $36 million

WAUPUN – A contract for Waupun's "going green" wastewater initiative was awarded Tuesday for a $36 million project at the city's Water/Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Approval was given unanimously at a virtual meeting at City Hall, with some council members there in person.
Miron Construction, Neenah, will complete Waupun’s Advanced Biological Nutrient Recovery System by late 2022 or early 2023. The construction bid award included cost reductions of nearly $2.9 million to maintain the utility’s current budget and user rate structure.
As part of the financing, 40-year loans totaling $27.8 million, at interest rates ranging from 1.125 to 1.375 percent, will be used. That requires an annual payment of nearly $875,000. A grant of $8.1 million is also being received through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Program.
To finance the loan portion of the project, the Waupun Utilities Commission approved a four-step sewer rate increase in January 2020, effective April 1 of each year. The multi-step increase is designed to provide sufficient funds for payment of debt service and operating costs associated with the new facility.
Impact on rates, phased in over four years, is an increase of 7.2 percent annually beginning April 1, 2020. Residential customers will see a rise of approximately $19 per year, depending on customer usage patterns. Monthly sewer rates will rise from $19.42 to $25.98. Annually that means a rise from $233.21 to $311.80. The new sewer charges are projected to remain in the lower range of 18 area city utilities, and competitive with all of them. The Class C Utilities average is $32.52 per month or $390.22 annually.
A plan to meet discharge limits through a nutrient recovery system was shared at an open house in December 2019. While a sewer rate increase was expected, it was projected to be one ratepayers can afford, while at the same time providing long-range compliance with wastewater and phosphorus discharge requirements.
Changing phosphorus discharge limits are mandated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources DNR and the Environmental Protection Agency. New, more stringent limits are being implemented and Waupun plans to meet those standards in a responsible and cost effective manner.
“We’ll be miles ahead of anybody in the world, as far as the technology is concerned,” said Waupun Utilities Finance Director Jeff Stanek. “If you look at the big scheme of things we aren’t doing this because we want to, but because we have to. This is the most long-term, cost effective project we could choose. It just so happens that it’s new technology, it’s green and is hopefully where the whole industry is going to go. This was our best, lowest cost, long-term alternative.”
“It’s also a great opportunity for Waupun to be the leaders with our city’s systems and that’s exactly what we are by being at the front of this,” said Waupun Utilities General Manager Steve Brooks. “Other options were looked at, but nothing else would prepare us for future years as this technology does.”
Alternatives to the advanced biological nutrient recovery system includes chemical addition, multi-discharger variance, adaptive management and water quality trading. All are deemed unfeasible or ineligible for funding. A facility upgrade was adopted as the most responsible choice.
The Waupun facility treats an average of 1 million gallons of wastewater per day. Wastewater (effluent) ends up in the Rock River – which is the case for most communities in the Rock River Basin. Phosphorus in an abundant byproduct of life, and when it reaches a body of water through wastewater (point source) and other run-off (non-point) it promotes the growth of algae. By treating wastewater before it enters waterways, algae in the watershed can be reduced. Conversely algae grown and harvested at the treatment plant can be used as fertilizer, processed into a high protein material for manufacturing, or used as animal feed and dozens of other applications.
Waupun’s effluent has been well within the DNR’s current limit of 1 milligram per liter. Future phosphorus limits will be .05 milligrams per liter. Options to reduce those limits include mechanical filtration or Waupun’s chosen method of algae treatment, growth and harvest. Algae will actually add a future revenue stream to the equation rather than simply adding to rising costs.
Waupun’s system will include a greenhouse on the north side of the wastewater treatment plant at 501 Fond du Lac St. It will house 85 miles of clear tubes where sunlight interacts with phosphorus to grow algae. The system will produce two tons of algae per day.