Waupun starts wastewater upgrade: Project cost totals $36 million

A plan to meet discharge limits through a nutrient recovery system was shared at an open house in December 2019. While a sewer rate increase was expected, it was projected to be one ratepayers can afford, while at the same time providing long-range compliance with wastewater and phosphorus discharge requirements.

Changing phosphorus discharge limits are mandated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources DNR and the Environmental Protection Agency. New, more stringent limits are being implemented and Waupun plans to meet those standards in a responsible and cost effective manner.

“We’ll be miles ahead of anybody in the world, as far as the technology is concerned,” said Waupun Utilities Finance Director Jeff Stanek. “If you look at the big scheme of things we aren’t doing this because we want to, but because we have to. This is the most long-term, cost effective project we could choose. It just so happens that it’s new technology, it’s green and is hopefully where the whole industry is going to go. This was our best, lowest cost, long-term alternative.”