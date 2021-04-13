Waupun streetscape updated: New benches, receptacles installed

People traveling through downtown Waupun may have noticed a big change in the streetscape furniture since it was put in place on March 10.
That day the Waupun Department of Public Works installed eight shiny, black, cattail-adorned benches and nine matching trash receptacles at various locations throughout the area.
According to Waupun Economic Development Coordinator Sarah Van Buren, a cattail design was chosen to align with the natural assets of the community and of the nearby Horicon Marsh.
Various designs were shared with the Community Development Authority, which chose the accessories, in the fall of 2020. The cost of nearly $25,000 was paid through contributions from the development authority and the Healthy Aging in Rural Towns grant received by the city to support the activities of the Waupun Community Coalition on Aging.
In 2018 the CDA began work on a downtown streetscape plan.
“The plan identifies improvements to sidewalks and public spaces with the goal of increasing walkability, sustainability, connectivity and safety as part of our ongoing downtown revitalization efforts,” said City Administrator Kathy Schlieve. “Installation of new benches and trash receptacles throughout the downtown was done to replace broken furnishings, to create a more cohesive look, and to provide seniors or those with mobility challenges options for safe pickups and drop-offs.”
More improvements are pending.
“These are just some of the recommended enhancements that came out of the redevelopment plan,” said Van Buren. “Last year the downtown saw the addition of new banners and this year we working on developing and installing new wayfinding signage.”
According to Mayor Julie Nickel, “this is a great example of how we can leverage our individual strengths in a collaborative effort to make an impact.”
For more information on the work of the Waupun Community Development Authority or the Waupun Community Coalition on Aging contact Van Buren at (920) 345-1656 or sarah@cityofwaupun.org.