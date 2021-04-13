Waupun streetscape updated: New benches, receptacles installed

People traveling through downtown Waupun may have noticed a big change in the streetscape furniture since it was put in place on March 10.

That day the Waupun Department of Public Works installed eight shiny, black, cattail-adorned benches and nine matching trash receptacles at various locations throughout the area.

According to Waupun Economic Development Coordinator Sarah Van Buren, a cattail design was chosen to align with the natural assets of the community and of the nearby Horicon Marsh.

Various designs were shared with the Community Development Authority, which chose the accessories, in the fall of 2020. The cost of nearly $25,000 was paid through contributions from the development authority and the Healthy Aging in Rural Towns grant received by the city to support the activities of the Waupun Community Coalition on Aging.

In 2018 the CDA began work on a downtown streetscape plan.