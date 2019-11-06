WAUPUN – Waupun Junior/Senior High School will present a perennial kid favorite this weekend, Nov. 8 and 9, in the school auditorium. Disney’s “High School Musical Jr.” features the hits made popular in the movie, adapted to fit on the small stage.
Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children in kindergarten through grade 12, and free for anyone younger.
The musical is a hit with teens, and was brought to director Becky Schultz’s attention by the students themselves.
“Last school year there were some seventh grade students in choir who requested that they sing ‘We’re All in This Together’ at their graduation in 2024,’” said Schultz. “I then knew that there was student interested in the show. Also, we wanted to take a break from the junior high shows where the characters were originally animated characters.”
According to the play synopsis, “It’s the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes all find their cliques. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High.
The couple cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the “status quo,” Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.
The show presents challenges for the cast and crew as well.
“While the songs are familiar to a majority of the cast, most students do not have much experience in choreography,” said Schultz.
“Moving while singing is the greatest challenge for the show.”
One of her favorite surprises of the show is the set, which captures the high school environment in an innovative, creative way.
“The set pieces really pop on the stage,” said Schultz. “It is simple yet looks great.”
Cast members include Mason Dykstra as Troy Bolton, Ashlan Bruins as Gabriella Montez, Kaylee Flegner as Sharpay Evans, Corey Ruis as Ryan Evans, Ethan Engle as Chad Danforth, Coleson Bille as Zeke Baylor, Elise Clarenbach as Taylor McKessie, Charlie Sowers as Kelsi Nielson, Kyzee Bernhardt as Ms. Darbus, Abel Kooima as Coach Bolton, Lulu Opalewski as Jackie Scott, Shakyah Pecunies at Ms. Tenny, Destiny Miller as Martha Cox, Ethan Sommerfeldt as the moderator and James, Naomi Kelly as Kratnoff, Biz Van Buren as Susan, Elsie Levey as Cathy and Aaralyn Overlien as Cyndra.
Cheerleaders include Myah Annenga, Yamna Jimenez, Briella Kardaris, Sienna Matzen, Leanah Schlatter, Allison Smith and Kendra Wittchow.
Jocks include Emily Heeringa and Kylie Searvogel.
Brainiacs include Annika Bille, Riley Donovan, Ella Ireland, Naomi Kelly, Heaven McGinnis, Willow Palzewicz and Julie Stidham.
Thespians include Ethan Sommerfeldt, Biz VanBuren, Elsie Levey, Aaralyn Overlien, Destiny Schultz, Tayla Roeder, Charlie Ramthun, Lulu Opalewski, Elise Decker and Eva Cetnarowicz.
Members of the production team include co-directors Alene Budd and Cheryl Clarenbach; lighting crew Austin White, Mason Kuhn and Max Montanez; sound tech Gavin Uhrmacher; costume/make-up helpers Tonya Bruins, Jasmin Leyva and Emma Opalewski; ticket handlers Tessa Frost and Megan Wienke; stage crew members Conrad Bethke, Emily Bubholz, Juan Castro, Alex Johnson, Riley Krenz, Logan Krohn, Hannah Vannetta and Callie Jo Wollinger; and student assistants Allie Indermuehle – assistant director, Abigail Engel and Gabby Feuerhammer — stage managers and Hattie Sowers – choreography assistant.
Schultz thanks members of the school staff and community who have contributed so much time and effort.
“They’re so great and this production would not have been possible without them,” she said. “Everyone is invited to join us and to see the wonderful results of all their hard work.”
