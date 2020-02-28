Waupun study addresses future housing needs

“They’re going to be zero-stepped entry, fully Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accessible,” said Schlieve. “A list of people who want to move there when it is finished is already forming.”

Another challenge is aging housing stock, with more than 70 percent of it constructed before 1980. Those structures are mostly ADA non-compliant, and will require some alteration and/or replacement to meet increasing needs.

Infrastructure costs have skyrocketed, posing other challenges. As one example the price for developers to install streets, sidewalks, water mains, storm sewers and sanitary sewers has jumped from $184.52 per foot in 1998 to $525.33 per foot in 2018. This translates into a rise in cost from $9,200 to $26,250 for a 100-foot wide lot between 1998 and 2018.

“The ever-increasing cost of materials and shortage of construction workers are a big part of the problem,” said Schlieve.

“Obviously those are big disincentives for developers to build new housing, especially when that housing is more than most people can afford,” said Economic Development Coordinator Sarah Van Buren. “The key point is that communities have to get creative in what they are doing. There are a lot of tools available to us, and we have to be resourceful in utilizing them to have an impact on the challenges ahead.”

