Waupun study addresses future housing needs

WAUPUN – Aging housing stock, rising costs for rent and construction and a shortage of options for both high and low income residents—espeically three bedroom apartments—are among Waupun’s challenges according to a recently completed study.
A 22-page document presented to the Common Council will help the city plan for its future housing needs, meeting areas of change and growth in coming decades.
The study was commissioned in August of 2019 through Cedar Corp. of Menomonie, Madison, Green Bay and Cedarburg and adopted by the city council Feb. 11.
City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve said the goal is “To help city officials, city staff, stakeholders and community members to develop a meaningful sense of the housing market, as well as an understanding of key housing issues and how they impact the community.”
According to census and other data, older residents will have a significant impact on the types of housing that will be needed, with much emphasis on “Aging in Place” until that is no longer an option. Housing will also be needed for younger workers and families to fill the jobs that are projected to come to the community as it pursues plans to grow and provide employment to new generations of residents. That growth is projected at 662 new households between 2010 and 2040.
“Some of existing housing stock can be modified to meet our needs, but other housing will certainly be required to meet the demand,” said Schlieve. “Both single-family and multi-family units will be part of that equation.”
The total number of residents per household (between 2013 and 2017) increased 31.6 percent for one-person households, 32.7 percent for two-person households, 14.4 percent for three-person households and 21.3 percent for four or more-person households. Based on that projection smaller residences are a need that will increase in the future.
Affordable housing is defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as costing no more than 30 percent of median family income. Between 2013 and 2017 most home owners (85 percent) exceeding that amount in the less than $20,000 annual income bracket. In the rent category 95 percent have incomes of $20,000 or less.
“Rising construction costs mean that all forms of housing are becoming more expensive and less available,” Schleive said, quoting the Wisconsin Realtors Association. “This creates barriers to home ownership and to rental affordability.”
Waupun is already taking an active role in providing housing for elderly and handicapped individuals, supporting construction of an 18-unit apartment building at the corner of Watertown and Mayfair streets.
“They’re going to be zero-stepped entry, fully Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accessible,” said Schlieve. “A list of people who want to move there when it is finished is already forming.”
Another challenge is aging housing stock, with more than 70 percent of it constructed before 1980. Those structures are mostly ADA non-compliant, and will require some alteration and/or replacement to meet increasing needs.
Infrastructure costs have skyrocketed, posing other challenges. As one example the price for developers to install streets, sidewalks, water mains, storm sewers and sanitary sewers has jumped from $184.52 per foot in 1998 to $525.33 per foot in 2018. This translates into a rise in cost from $9,200 to $26,250 for a 100-foot wide lot between 1998 and 2018.
“The ever-increasing cost of materials and shortage of construction workers are a big part of the problem,” said Schlieve.
“Obviously those are big disincentives for developers to build new housing, especially when that housing is more than most people can afford,” said Economic Development Coordinator Sarah Van Buren. “The key point is that communities have to get creative in what they are doing. There are a lot of tools available to us, and we have to be resourceful in utilizing them to have an impact on the challenges ahead.”