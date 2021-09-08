Waupun submits stormwater plan: Target goal to be negotiated with DNR

A total of $5 million in ponds is still required to meet the 2024 standards.

Daane is not sure how other municipalities are dealing with compliance, but guesses that the cities that have been more proactive are in better shape. He suspects there are others in Waupun’s situation, however.

Water quality standards have a daily impact on city operations.

“We sweep the streets on a regular basis,” said Daane. “We try to use less salt in the winter. We give people a notice if they blow grass into the street. When new development comes into the city a plan has to be submitted and reviewed to meet certain standards. This year we did have to submit an overall city plan that indicates where we store our street sweepers, where we store our salting equipment, how we calibrate our equipment, how often we spray our lawns and parks. We have to follow certain standards in many of the things we do.”

Detention ponds can cost varying amounts, with Waupun’s biggest one to cost about $3 million. Greater challenges are posed in older areas of the city, where empty space is hard to find.