Waupun submits stormwater plan: Target goal to be negotiated with DNR

WAUPUN — Water always seeks its own level, and that translates into millions in costs for cities around the state and nation. The goal locally is to slow stormwater run-off from municipal roads, roofs and parking lots. Water is slowed by retention ponds which allow materials to settle out before entering a body of water.
According to an issue summary presented at the Aug. 31 Waupun Common Council meeting, “In September 2011, United States Environmental Protection Agency approved a total maximum daily load (TMDL) for the Rock River Watershed.”
Permits were issued to Waupun and other cities to measure outputs and compliance with the water quality determined for each area. For Waupun, the goal is to achieve at least 20 percent reduction of the total suspended solids each five years of the permit, and a 10 percent reduction in total phosphorus. The current permit expires in 2024.
The city of Waupun submitted its stormwater management plan to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Tuesday morning. The DNR oversees the plan and determines whether or not a good faith effort to meet water criterion is being made.
“They’ll review the plan and hopefully we can come together and form an official TMDL plan by the end of October,” said Waupun Director of Public Works Jeff Daane. “For us to put in all of the stormwater requirements by the end of 2024 is going to be financially burdensome for the city. We’re submitting a plan that will get us to our goal but in a longer time frame.”
A total of $5 million in ponds is still required to meet the 2024 standards.
Daane is not sure how other municipalities are dealing with compliance, but guesses that the cities that have been more proactive are in better shape. He suspects there are others in Waupun’s situation, however.
Water quality standards have a daily impact on city operations.
“We sweep the streets on a regular basis,” said Daane. “We try to use less salt in the winter. We give people a notice if they blow grass into the street. When new development comes into the city a plan has to be submitted and reviewed to meet certain standards. This year we did have to submit an overall city plan that indicates where we store our street sweepers, where we store our salting equipment, how we calibrate our equipment, how often we spray our lawns and parks. We have to follow certain standards in many of the things we do.”
Detention ponds can cost varying amounts, with Waupun’s biggest one to cost about $3 million. Greater challenges are posed in older areas of the city, where empty space is hard to find.
“In 2017, MSA Professional Services was hired to update our Stormwater Quality Plan,” said Daane. “They essentially picked out about 20 potential areas that had potential for stormwater ponds. Some of those were in city parks, and that’s not a good idea. There are other areas where you can potentially work with landowners to see if they can keep grass swales to clean that water before it hits the river. We did submit another grant request this spring (for up to $150,000) to potentially pay up to half of the cost of another retention pond.”
Those ponds must be occasionally cleaned, depending on how effective they are.
“The water that comes off the streets where the vehicles run and things accumulate runs into the ponds and hopefully evaporates out so the solids remain there,” said Daane. “They also have an overflow feature that if more water comes in than can be handled it has a place to escape.”
Until the plan is reviewed by the DNR, city officials have no idea whether it is adequate or if more immediate measures will be required.
“We obviously hope they’ll go for the plan we submitted,” Daane said. “We’ve stretched out our plan to 2034, but the DNR could come back and say that’s not fast enough for us. They do have grants you can apply for so that could speed up the process a bit as well. We’ll just have to wait and see.”