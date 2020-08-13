Waupun super shares plan for school reopening

“According to the American Academy of Pediatrics wearing masks allows students to be safer at three feet apart than not wearing masks and being six feet apart,” Hill said. “That just makes sense to me, and has the added safety of capturing particles instead of having them floating around.”

It will be an instructional moment for students as well.

“We’re aware that kids may not like wearing the masks or may have difficulty keeping them on,” Hill said. “The younger the student the more challenges there will be, but it’s also an opportunity to talk about why you need to be part of a community, why you need to wash your hands and why other safety measures are important.”

He said, “If parents know it’s going to be a problem or that they don’t want to mask up there are virtual options for them to continue learning.”