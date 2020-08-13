Waupun super shares plan for school reopening

WAUPUN – While no school reopening plan is guaranteed to be 100 percent safe, the majority of parents and teachers in Waupun agree there is no substitute for face-to-face learning, according to a survey.
That is why Waupun students and teachers will return to the classroom in person and why a detailed plan to make that happen is now in place. Students in kindergarten through grade 6 will undergo assessments on Sept. 1 and 2, with the first day of classes Sept. 3. Students in grades seven through 12 will have their first day of classes Sept. 1.
The Waupun School District includes Meadow View Primary School, Rock River Intermediate School, Waupun Junior/Senior High School and SAGES Charter School in Fox Lake. The district has approximately 1,950 students.
Waupun Area School District Superintendent Steve Hill detailed the reopening plan and how it will be implemented for the maximum safety of all. A total of five teams comprised of 57 different staff members helped devise the plan for each school building and grade level.
“We knew going into this that face-to-face is best for the majority of our students, compared to virtual schooling,” Hill said, “so we designed a plan this year starting with how we can get students back in, if that’s what parents wanted.”
Masks are one key ingredient, and helped to form a plan where numbers of students may or may not be reduced in a mixture of in-person and virtual instruction.
“According to the American Academy of Pediatrics wearing masks allows students to be safer at three feet apart than not wearing masks and being six feet apart,” Hill said. “That just makes sense to me, and has the added safety of capturing particles instead of having them floating around.”
It will be an instructional moment for students as well.
“We’re aware that kids may not like wearing the masks or may have difficulty keeping them on,” Hill said. “The younger the student the more challenges there will be, but it’s also an opportunity to talk about why you need to be part of a community, why you need to wash your hands and why other safety measures are important.”
He said, “If parents know it’s going to be a problem or that they don’t want to mask up there are virtual options for them to continue learning.”
A survey of parents revealed that the majority prefer an in-school option. A total of 6.5 percent are thus far opting to keep their kids at home rather than sending them back to school.The plan anticipates what will happen if cases rise or fall, including virtual and in-person options if cases rise dramatically. Figures used to make those decisions include both county-wide numbers – for Waupun that includes both Dodge and Fond du Lac counties – and when the observed numbers of cases rises significantly in Waupun schools.
The plan includes options for severe risk, based on the number and severity of cases reported. In that scenario schools will be closed and virtual instruction will be implemented.
In Phase 1 — high risk with Waupun trending upward — students will alternate in-person and virtual instruction, with students divided into smaller groups. Younger students will remain in an assigned classroom, and will be encouraged to go outside for scheduled activities. Masks will be required. Common areas will be closed.
In Phase 1 — moderate risk — students will be divided into smaller classes and will alternate days of in-person and virtual instruction. Masks will be required.
In Phase 2 – low risk masks will be worn most of the time. Student numbers will be limited in common areas. If limited cases are reported smaller groups will be widely implemented. Masks are required although they may be taken off for limited times when social distancing is feasible.
Phase 3 is back to normal with a virtual option for those who are not yet comfortable returning to in-person instruction. Face coverings will be required for older students and will be optional for younger ones until Emergency Order 1 (requiring face masks) expires.
“I can’t stress enough that things are changing so quickly with the COVID-19 situation that our plan is subject to change,” Hill said. “We will always rely on our local and state health experts, so if they come back and say we need to modify our plan we will do that.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.