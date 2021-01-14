Waupun talks trash: Garbage collection has spotty results

On Thursday evening Waste Management spokesperson Lynn Morgan responded, "Things have not gone as smoothly as we would have wanted, and we apologize to people that have been inconvenienced by the glitches that have occurred over the last month or so. We had some transitions with our drivers that started even before our acquisition and that makes a big difference. It's something that we're working hard to set right.

"We did get updated maps from the city, and that has been extremely helpful. We have also gotten individuals who are consistently assigned to drive the trash routes. That has helped quite a bit and our impression is that things are getting considerably better. We're going to keep working on making improvements so that we get the service back to where we want it to be and the city wants it to be as well."

Questions about winter parking are being remedied by the replacement of signage that was taken down during a pavement redo about six years ago. Waupun City Attorney Dan Vande Zande clarified that parking regulations go into effect after two inches of snow has fallen – not 24 or 48 hours after snowfall stops. Parking is allowed in designated areas during snowfall.

There is no assigned parking for those who live in apartments in the downtown area.