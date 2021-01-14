Waupun talks trash: Garbage collection has spotty results

WAUPUN – The City of Waupun’s trash collection woes were highlighted at a council meeting held via ZOOM Tuesday night.
Service has been beset with shortcomings ever since Waste Management bought out residential collection contracts from Advanced Disposal. Other communities in the area have been reported to have similar problems related to equipment, staffing, missed pickups and poorer service than has been provided in the past.
In response, the Waupun City Council is thinking of taking its business elsewhere, with other haulers available to provide service in a more reliable manner.
“We’ve been having numerous issues. I’m sure you’re been hearing from your constituents, as well as I have,” said Mayor Julie Nickel.
“Since they took over, there have been new drivers, new staff,” said Director of Public Works Jeff Daane. “I think they were going to have a number of staff carry over with them, but a lot of them decided to take different positions, different jobs. So they were left with a lot of vacancies.”
Daane said there were performance issues the first few weeks, and that a meeting was held with management supervisors.
“The biggest concern is the missed stops – the missed blocks,” said Daane. “There are different areas of town that continue to be missed. We started logging the complaints. In November there were 40 complaints – 31 of which were non-pickup complaints. Now that isn’t 31 residents – some of those were whole blocks that were missed, or different sections. Some of those were one side of a street, so that is not the number of stops. Some were one place. Some could have been five or six.”
In December, there were 67 complaints, 35 of which were non-pickups. In January, there were 11 complaints – with more coming in since Tuesday’s meeting.
Daane said a lot of the issues could be resolved if there was a constant driver.
“They’re bringing in different drivers and they’ve been inconsistent,” said Daane. “Somebody may drive the Monday route and a different guy will come in on Tuesday and Wednesday and then there will be different drivers the following week.”
He added, “We’ve been spending a lot of staff time getting these complaints resolved. We’ve even gone as far as fixing some of the carts ourselves. During the holidays we went around and picked up trash in the loader bucket and transporting it to the shop for disposal. They did call and say they got a truck to town but I wasn’t willing to take that risk with a full container. For the most part, however, they are coming back to get the missed stops.”
Residents have been warned to get their carts out earlier, as collection has begun earlier than it was before.
Pete Kaczmarski said there haven’t been any competitors lately, making a possible provider switch unlikely.
City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve indicated that there are other haulers who might be interested.
Schlieve indicated that the city may issue a 30-day notice “to the breeching party” as a first step.
“I think we’re at a point where we would want to do that,” said Schlieve. “We have done a little bit of leg work to understand what the competitive market would look like for this service and there are some newer players who are looking to expand in this marketplace. We’ve got some degree of confidence that if we start to go down this path of trying to remediate issues we’ll have an acceptable alternative. There’s lots to be figured out but we will be doing that this time next year anyway.”
The contract with Waste Management ends in 2022.
She said things have been better this past week, but there’s “no rhyme or reason” to the way things are working out.
“We’ve hired them to provide a service and I think that we’ve been more than patient in trying to work through this process.”
Notice will be given and negotiations will continue.
“We’ve talked with them numerous times,” said Daane. “We’ve worked on a complaint-based system with them. We put together a list. We send it over to them expecting some answers back. We field a lot of calls from a lot of residents on this issue. It’s time we get this issue resolved.”
On Thursday evening Waste Management spokesperson Lynn Morgan responded, "Things have not gone as smoothly as we would have wanted, and we apologize to people that have been inconvenienced by the glitches that have occurred over the last month or so. We had some transitions with our drivers that started even before our acquisition and that makes a big difference. It's something that we're working hard to set right.
"We did get updated maps from the city, and that has been extremely helpful. We have also gotten individuals who are consistently assigned to drive the trash routes. That has helped quite a bit and our impression is that things are getting considerably better. We're going to keep working on making improvements so that we get the service back to where we want it to be and the city wants it to be as well."
Questions about winter parking are being remedied by the replacement of signage that was taken down during a pavement redo about six years ago. Waupun City Attorney Dan Vande Zande clarified that parking regulations go into effect after two inches of snow has fallen – not 24 or 48 hours after snowfall stops. Parking is allowed in designated areas during snowfall.
There is no assigned parking for those who live in apartments in the downtown area.
It’s good we’re going to get some mapping out,” said Police Chief Scott Louden. “It’s good for us to have maps at the police department and at city hall that will answer questions about where to park. Having maps and signage out there will help resolve the biggest issues we have. Once people have knowledge about where to park it usually isn’t an issue for us.”