Waupun taxi fares go up: Minimal increase planned for 2023

Regarding the extra minute of response time Schlieve said, “We really established metrics with this contract. Most of the time we make it, but overnight staff may be in bed or sleeping. This will give them an extra minute to arrive without having to completing a lengthy reporting process.”

Lifestar will work with the city’s new Emergency Medical Responder service, which will offer assistance whenever needed.

Lifestar representative Mike Krueger said, “We just tied up a few loose ends with the contract. We’ve been doing well with the two ambulances 24/7 as required by the contract. We serve multiple different areas and for the most part we are fully staffed.”

The contract is automatically renewed every six months until mutual aid agreements are put in place. The contract changes were approved with a unanimous vote.