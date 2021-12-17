Waupun taxi fares go up: Minimal increase planned for 2023

WAUPUN – It will cost 25 cents more for a Waupun taxi customer to take a ride in 2022 than it did in 2021, as approved by the Waupun City Council on Tuesday night.
A contract with Brown Cab Inc. was approved, along with shared-ride rate increase, with a unanimous vote.
Contracted service expenses will rise by approximately $45,000 over the current year as a result of the new contract. Taxi expenses are covered by grant funding, fare revenue and city funding (tax levy/fund balance). State/federal grant funding is anticipated to cover approximately 59 percent of the expense increase. Waupun's contracted total is $179,573. A fare increase will offset rising expenses.
Rates will continue to be low, with most fares increasing 25 cents unless otherwise noted. The new rates are:
- Regular adult, $3.75
- Senior, $2.75
- Disabled, $2.75
- Student, $2.75
- Extra Passenger, $2.50 (unchanged)
- Package Delivery, $9.50 (unchanged)
- Late night, $5.25
- Agency, $9.50 (up 65 cents)
- Outside service area, $2.25 a mile (up from $2 a mile)
According to Mayor Julie Nickel, the new fares were proposed with special attention given to the people who most need the service.
“The last thing we want to do is raise the rates so high that our customers can’t afford them,” said Nickel. “This is a rate increase that we believe they and the city can live with.”
Negotiations have been completed with Lifestar Ambulance for emergency medical service for the city of Waupun.
The city council adopted a three-year contract with Lifestar ambulance on Sept. 29, 2020, covering the service period of Sept. 1, 2020, through Aug. 31, 2023. Waupun's contracted total, not including user fees, is $66,000.
According to an issue summary presented by City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve, Lifestar had not signed that contract and staff have been in ongoing discussion with Lifestar about noted gaps and interpretations of state statute regarding mutual agreements and how they apply to the service territory.
According to Schlieve, staff have negotiated an addendum to the September 2020 contract that addresses noted gaps. Specific changes covered by the addendum include:
- Lifestar is required to establish mutual aid agreements with neighboring service providers that are over and above the mutual aid agreements the city holds with other local governments for emergency response.
- Confirms the city’s right to withhold payments from the monthly service fee paid to Lifestar when it is determined that the mutual aid standard is not met and a neighboring jurisdiction is called to respond, prompting a charge from a neighboring jurisdiction to the city. Amount withheld will be equivalent to the charges incurred by the city from those outside jurisdictions.
- Adds one-minute response time to Zone 1 (city of Waupun), moving the standard response from six minutes to seven minutes.
- Relaxes the reporting window to monthly.
- Adopts the 2021 user fee charge schedule.
Regarding the extra minute of response time Schlieve said, “We really established metrics with this contract. Most of the time we make it, but overnight staff may be in bed or sleeping. This will give them an extra minute to arrive without having to completing a lengthy reporting process.”
Lifestar will work with the city’s new Emergency Medical Responder service, which will offer assistance whenever needed.
Lifestar representative Mike Krueger said, “We just tied up a few loose ends with the contract. We’ve been doing well with the two ambulances 24/7 as required by the contract. We serve multiple different areas and for the most part we are fully staffed.”
The contract is automatically renewed every six months until mutual aid agreements are put in place. The contract changes were approved with a unanimous vote.
The council agreed to close accounting fund 450, known as the Waupun Festivals Fund. This fund is used to account for transactions related to events held by Waupun Festivals Inc. (which is a 501c3 non-profit organization), namely the Celebrate Waupun event. Since the inception of Waupun Festivals, the city has provided administrative support for the organization including payment of invoices, billing sponsors and contract management. By the end of the year these administrative responsibilities will transition from the city to Waupun Festivals Inc.
The council vote was unanimous.
The council also approved spending $2,500 to landscape a steep slope created by installation of rip rap (stones) along Harris Mill Creek. The installation has created a steep bank near the home of Mark and Kim Bunkoske at 928 Rock Ave. A fence had been proposed, but trees and bushes are being pursued as a more attractive way to provide a safe barrier.
The city agreed to pay $2,500 for the work, with the Bunkoskes contributing $700. Although the city considered the possibility of setting a precedent with the payment, city Director of Public Works Jeff Daane said there is no comparable circumstance in which the payment would apply.
“This is a unique situation,” Daane said.