Waupun to add emergency responders to supplement ambulance service

WAUPUN – With ambulance calls rising steadily, the city of Waupun will establish an Emergency Medical Response service.
The plan was shared Tuesday night via Zoom at a Waupun City Council Committee of the Whole meeting.
“Over time, we’ve been seeing a very consistent uptick in ambulance calls,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “We really began tracking this about 18 months ago and, during the fourth quarter of 2020, 911 calls rose 30 percent over the same time period from the prior year. A good number of 911 calls are for falls without any transport required, which is the type of thing one would expect in an aging community.”
Calls to Department of Corrections facilities also increased, rising 25 percent during the same time frame.
“What we’re trying to do is look at intermediate or supplemental services to provide the service that the community needs and deserves -- without financially overburdening people and making sure that we’re in step with what the actual demand is,” said Schlieve.
Waupun Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director BJ DeMaa and president of Strategic Management Consulting Dan Williams shared a slide show with different levels of service, with EMR requiring the least expensive training and equipment.
Levels of emergency medical service range from EMR (responder) to EMT (technician) to EMT Advanced to EMT Paramedic. Each level costs more for training, time, skills, equipment and overall operations. Higher levels of training and certification qualify individuals to administer more intensive care and more types of medication. Pay levels range from hourly to full-time with salary and benefits.
Lifestar EMS will provide a supplement to their service. Waupun has one full-time ambulance available for area responses with another in reserve. When a second ambulance is required, and may be engaged elsewhere, county-level mutual aid agreements are in place to insure adequate 911 coverage.
Waupun is the hub of the Waupun Ambulance District. The service territory of that district includes coverage for the city of Waupun; towns of Alto, Metomen, Oakfield, Springvale, Chester, Trenton and Waupun; and the villages of Brandon and Oakfield.
Schlieve said as use of mutual aid increases, more demand is placed on the total system and the question of when to add an additional ambulance, and at what cost, faces city officials.
Schlieve said, “The addition of another ambulance to the Waupun service contract would come at a considerable cost and it is important that we monitor ongoing trends to inform if or when that decision is made. It’s all about that tipping point, making that choice when it makes sense to do so."
According to DeMaa, estimates for adding a third ambulance are in the neighborhood of $350,000.
DeMaa explained that conflicts occur no matter what the resources.
“Within any ambulance system, opportunities exist where call volume will exceed ambulance capacity,” he said. “We owe it to our citizens to ensure no gaps exist when they call 911 and we believe EMR’s will strengthen the EMS system in the city of Waupun.”
Williams said there are challenges ahead. According to his recent reports to Dodge County, a shortage of emergency personnel is forecast across the United States, with high turnover in the field. He projects that paid regional services are likely to be the next step, with completely all-volunteer services largely disappearing.
EMRs will assist however they can. If an ambulance is delayed, they will provide essential services until Lifestar EMS personnel arrive. Schlieve repeated that EMRs will supplement Lifestar’s services, not replace them.
A total of 10 EMRs will be sought to begin the program. The council approved a motion to cover training costs Tuesday at a total not to exceed $15,000.
Demaa said members of Waupun’s fire department and individuals in the community have inquired in the past about a city-run EMR program. He believes the interest is there to fill positions. Simultaneous to training, city staff will work on an operational plan for the EMR service. He anticipates it will be fully operational by 2022.
The estimated cost for year one of the program, which includes the initial training for the group, is believed to be around $50,000. Williams said grant funds will be available, and Schlieve indicated that Waupun will definitely be seeking them out.
As EMR is not a 2020 budget item the city will recommend a budget amendment to accommodate the expenses.