Waupun to add emergency responders to supplement ambulance service

According to DeMaa, estimates for adding a third ambulance are in the neighborhood of $350,000.

DeMaa explained that conflicts occur no matter what the resources.

“Within any ambulance system, opportunities exist where call volume will exceed ambulance capacity,” he said. “We owe it to our citizens to ensure no gaps exist when they call 911 and we believe EMR’s will strengthen the EMS system in the city of Waupun.”

Williams said there are challenges ahead. According to his recent reports to Dodge County, a shortage of emergency personnel is forecast across the United States, with high turnover in the field. He projects that paid regional services are likely to be the next step, with completely all-volunteer services largely disappearing.

EMRs will assist however they can. If an ambulance is delayed, they will provide essential services until Lifestar EMS personnel arrive. Schlieve repeated that EMRs will supplement Lifestar’s services, not replace them.

A total of 10 EMRs will be sought to begin the program. The council approved a motion to cover training costs Tuesday at a total not to exceed $15,000.